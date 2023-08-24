SCITUATE – The summer heat relented last week to give Scituate Land Trust and Conservation Commission volunteers a working climate as they spent four days clearing invasive plants from Lawton Farm.
Located on Seven Mile Road in Hope, Lawton Farm is a 53-acre Land Trust property managed primarily as a grassland bird habitat with 1.5 miles of hiking trails. The Audubon Society of Rhode Island awarded a grant to the SLT to share labor costs of removing invasive plants by the Youth Conservation League on Aug. 14-17.
The group worked for four days removing garlic mustard, multiflora rose, Asian bittersweet, glossy buckthorn, and Morrow’s honeysuckle.
Rob Bower, Land Trust chairperson said the SCC is working to eradicate invasive plants at Lawton Farm under a years-long program approved by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
Bower and Cindy Gianfrancesco oversaw the four-day project with several members of the YCL, who also assisted in removing small shrubs and trees on a new woodland trail.
“It seems like an overwhelming task, but inch by inch, we’re doing it,” Gianfrancesco said.
Gianfrancesco said the YCL removes the plants down to the stem, and she goes by and applies a herbicide to kill the root. She said the group will remove one-third of the plants this year, return to Lawton Farm and continue removing the invasive plants.
Gianfrancesco said that invasive plants are bad for the habitat for several reasons. First, she said the plants tend to take over where natural plants would grow. Invasive plants also hold fewer nutrients than native plant species.
Pointing to multiflora roses, which have small white buds on thick, thorny vines, she showed how the vine could overwhelm a tree.
“It can grow up the tree and kill it. Pull limbs down from the tree and smother it,” Gianfrancesco said.
Bower said the RIDEM is cautious to not remove too many invasive species at a time to give the native species a chance to fill in empty spaces.
“Guidelines call for removing only one-third of the plants along Cranberry Brook each year to result in minimal disturbance of the wetland habitat,” said Bower.
Last year, Lawton Farm saw an increase in bird population on its land, Gianfrancesco said.
Unfortunately, she said that the bird population is not as strong as last year, and it is a trend that is being seen across the country. She said changes in climate and disturbed habitats are thought to be the cause of the decline.
“We’re seeing it everywhere. Invasive species are bad for bird habitats. Their fruit is not as nutritious as native species” she said.
Still, Lawton Farm grows large bushes of native sumac, which produces red, velvety seeds that birds love. YCL members found wild blackberries tucked behind an overgrown multiflora rose.
Birds nest in Lawton Farm from late May through early August. She said it is important that walkers keep dogs off the property or at least on a leash to avoid disturbing fledglings during that time. She asked that dog-owners be courteous and pick up after their pets.
Bower said the SLT and SCC are looking to open more trails and find more places to put boardwalks at Lawton Farm. They plan to put up more signage at the trail heads at Lawton Farm and all the SLT properties.
Bower and Gianfrancesco agreed that the volunteer organizations could always use more volunteers to help clear trails and other tasks.
The next task the SLT and SCC will focus on is repopulating several tree species that suffered from the spongy moth, also known as gypsy moth, increase in population several years ago. She said there are many dead trees along the trails, and now a disease is killing the ash tree population, as well. Another bacteria is killing beach trees.
“This year, they all got it. We’re going to lose everyone,” Gianfrancesco said.
Bower said the SLT and SCC received incredible support from the Town Council and Scituate residents and is confident the relationship will flourish together.
Hopefully, she said, the SLT and SCC will be around to help bring them back to their properties.
