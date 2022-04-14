FOSTER – The Foster Town Council discussed a potential charter change that would take conveyance fees directed to the Land Trust from the state back into the town’s funds to help bridge a future potential budget gap.
During the Thursday, April 7 Special Town Council Meeting, the council suggested removing the conveyance fees, or taxes given to the town that go directly to the Foster Land Trust, in an effort to fill future gaps in the budget.
Land Trust chair Linda Los Tibbetts argued against the switch in the Town Charter, which puts sales tax from homes sold in Foster into the Land Trust’s funds. Los Tibbetts said the Land Trust receives about 48 percent of the sales tax the state collects from house sales, based on $4.50 per $1,000.
Los Tibbetts said conveyance fees make it so Foster taxpayers do not need to put money into the Land Trust. She said conveyance fees fluctuate by year, and some years bring in as little as $900.
Town Councilor David Paolino pointed out that in 2021, the Land Trust received $75,000 in conveyance fees.
“You’re absorbing all the conveyance fees, which is taking money from the taxpayers,” Paolino said.
Town Treasurer Kelli Russ said the Land Trust has $475,000 in its account. She said the town is not discussing taking the money from the Land Trust’s account, and is instead looking to take all or a percentage of the conveyance for the town.
Planning Board liaison to the Land Trust, Mike Carpenter, said the average age of a Land Trust caretaker is about 70 years old. He said there are seven Land Trust members who do all the volunteer work for more than 1,000 acres of Land Trust property.
“That’s seven people with our shovels. Until last year, we did not have one piece of equipment,” Carpenter said.
He said the Land Trust is conservative in spending, and does not spend frivolously. Through volunteer work clearing trails of hazards and fallen trees, the Land Trust is putting money back into the town. Carpenter said the Land Trust never requested a line of credit, never borrowed any money, and does not have a cash flow problem.
Of the 1,000 acres, Foster residents donated 222 acres, 699 acres were donated by agencies and successful grants, and the Foster Land Trust purchased only 18 acres.
He said Foster residents donate the majority of Land Trust property to the town. He said the best thing Foster has is the Land Trust.
“Don’t screw it up,” Carpenter said.
Town Council President Denise DiFranco said she could see members of the Land Trust were upset, and it was only up for discussion. No votes were made. DiFranco was encouraged by the turnout at the meeting, stating more people came during the past two budget discussions than at the Financial Town Meeting or the Foster-Glocester Regional School District budget hearing.
“We asked for these meetings so we can discuss changes. We knew we wouldn’t get an answer to help us this year. This is what can we do for the future. When push comes to pull, we need to have this discussion,” DiFranco said.
