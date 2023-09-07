CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Land Trust’s current effort to acquire 54 lots within Lippitt Estates is part of a wider push to expand its preservation footprint here.

Joe Pailthorpe, treasurer of the Land Trust, said the 54 lots they’re pursuing now make up about four acres of property from the Pederson property. The preservation group already has more than 130 lots in this area between Little Pond County Road and Angell Road, and is interested in acquiring another 100 lots if legislation ever goes through to allow them to purchase tax sale lots.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.