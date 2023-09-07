CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Land Trust’s current effort to acquire 54 lots within Lippitt Estates is part of a wider push to expand its preservation footprint here.
Joe Pailthorpe, treasurer of the Land Trust, said the 54 lots they’re pursuing now make up about four acres of property from the Pederson property. The preservation group already has more than 130 lots in this area between Little Pond County Road and Angell Road, and is interested in acquiring another 100 lots if legislation ever goes through to allow them to purchase tax sale lots.
Pailthorpe said they’re not sure what the delay has been on the proposed legislation over the last couple of years, and it might be back to square one with it now after it “fell into a black hole” and wasn’t reissued last year.
The Town Council, at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 6, was scheduled to vote on selling the Pederson lots to the Land Trust for $9,600, after voting last month to table the motion.
Also last month, the council changed local ordinances to eliminate the typical process for selling a property when the Land Trust is the buyer. Though appraisals will no longer be required, officials wanted one on this property, said Pailthorpe.
The Pederson lots, named for Margaret Pederson (pronounced Petter-son) all have a clear title.
Behind the property and a separate set of lots, an additional 100 lots could be added if state leaders give authorization, said Pailthorpe, which would greatly help in their efforts to preserve land as open space here.
The Land Trust would be responsible for demolition of an old home on the property that’s been vandalized repeatedly over the past three or so decades it’s been vacant.
The goals with acquisition of the Pederson property are purely to protect the watershed and prevent further potentially damaging development, he added. These properties would not be for hiking as other Land Trust properties are, Pailthorpe said. He said they plan to memorialize the property in Pederson’s name.
Pailthorpe said they don’t know a lot about Margaret Pederson’s life, and they would love to hear from people who knew her. Find their contact form at www.cumberlandlandtrust.org.
The Land Trust said there are scattered privately owned lots within Lippitt Estates beyond what the town owns that the Land Trust is looking to acquire. Most are substandard and would have to be consolidated to be able to develop them, he said, and the group is looking to acquire them to protect the neighborhood and the watershed. Little Pond flows down to Long Brook, which eventually flows to the reservoir, he said.
