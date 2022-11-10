CUMBERLAND – This town has more trails in its possession than ever, but riding ATVs on any of them remains illegal.
Jerry Frechette does a good deal of monitoring along the town’s miles of hiking trails, and what he continues to find, said the associate director of the Cumberland Land Trust, is noisy ATV riders continually violating the law that’s supposed to protect these assets.
Frechette said enforcement by Land Trust members or police continues to be very difficult because there are multiple ways onto these very large properties, many not on the standard trailheads. Sometimes he confronts people in the act, he told The Breeze, and sometimes he just sees the results of them being there.
During an incident a couple of months back at the town’s newest hiking facility, Mercy Woods in the northeast corner of town, Frechette called police after seeing an ATV rider and filed a report, but there wasn’t a lot more that could be done, including by police.
In another case, he said, he happened to see an ATV rider on the Otis Smith Farm and Rowbottom Preserve off Scott Road and was able to track where that person came from and find the ATV in their yard. They sent the man a letter telling him that it’s private property and he doesn’t have permission to ride, he said, but is welcome to walk. As far as he could tell, this was a new property owner who probably saw the trails nearby and saw an opportunity to buy an ATV and have fun, he said, and as far as he can tell, that person has since stopped after receiving the letter.
What makes things so difficult for those who want to ride in Rhode Island, said Frechette, is that they have to do it on private property and have written permission to do so, meaning many choose to simply ride on trails where they don’t have permission.
“It’s a really difficult situation,” he said.
On a recent Sunday, said Frechette, he decided to hike and enjoy the Mercy Woods Preserve, where there are “enthusiasts of all ages out on the trails appreciating the solitude and the union with nature.”
But unfortunately, he said, there were also groups of riders with noisy, motorized and unregistered dirt bikes “ruining the experience of the hikers and tearing up the landscape.”
When confronting riders, he said, he has heard various reasons for their transgressions, including “I have been riding on this land for years,” and, “I pay taxes in Cumberland so I can ride where and as I please,” and “I didn’t see the ‘no motorized vehicle’ signs.”
The Mercy Woods Conservation and Management Plan states that mountain bikes, dirt bikes/ATVs and snowmobiles are prohibited in Mercy Woods. The plan only allows passive recreation on the trails such as walking, hiking, jogging, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and walking with one’s pet on a leash, he said.
Additionally, Town Ordinance 38-31 prevents motorcycle and recreational (ATV) vehicle use on town property or on private property without the written authorization of the property owner.
“There are numerous reasons for the exclusion of vehicles, most importantly to maintain the safety of the town’s guests and to preserve wildlife habitat and ecological diversity,” said Frechette. “Unfortunately, from time to time the Land Trust receives complaints from hikers who have been frightened by the motorized activities. Also unfortunately, some of the damage to the habitat is irreparable. Moreover, the vehicle problems also take place on Cumberland Land Trust property and other town-owned open spaces under Land Trust stewardship.
Chief of Police Matthew Benson told The Breeze this week that catching and prosecuting such unlawful behavior is always very challenging.
“The location of such activity presents the greatest challenge, as our ability to respond to rural sections of town and investigate complaints is extremely difficult,” he said. There are additional challenges present relative to driver identification and lack of registration as examples that tend to add a whole other level of difficulty.”
Benson said police haven’t utilized ATV patrols in quite some time, from what he’s been told. He said he’s been told that they seem to be getting fewer ATV complaints this year than in the past.
According to town ordinance, fines for infractions are $100-$200 for a first offense, $200-$400 for a second offense, and $300-$600 for each additional offense. Property damage can push that fine to $1,000.
The Cumberland Land Trust, as the steward of the Mercy Woods Preserve, has posted “No motorized vehicle” signs at trailheads and at other entrances to the preserve, so there is no possible excuse for the motorized intrusions. Unfortunately, some of the signs have been vandalized by the transgressors and periodically must be replaced.
The Police Department has been helpful, said Frechette, but can’t be present on the trails ticketing riders.
“I do ask that the riders reconsider their illegal and dangerous-to-the-public activities, though I am not especially hopeful for a positive outcome on that request,” he said.
He’s requesting that all guests at the town’s open spaces report such activity to the Cumberland Land Trust or directly to the Police Department “and that riders use self-control and stop their intrusions into the delicate open space.”
