LINCOLN – Same title, same district, different school. Nicole Lanni has transitioned from assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School to assistant principal at Lincoln High School.
The upcoming 2023-2024 school year will be Lanni’s fourth in Lincoln. From 2020 to last year, she was the dean of students at LMS before being promoted to LMS assistant principal last school year.
Prior to that, she taught English at Cumberland High School for eight years, and was an educational coach at non-profit organization, the Highlander Institute, for two years.
“I loved my time at the middle school,” she said. “The teachers, the staff, everyone there was phenomenal to work with; it was such a great experience.”
Though she said she enjoyed being at LMS, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to once again work in a high school.
High school is where my career started, and I really like working with students at this age,” she said. “High school is when these students start to take ownership of their lives and begin to discover what they’re going to do with them.”
For Lanni, one of the most exciting things about going from LMS to LHS is being able to grow with the students she met while in her previous role.
“I’ve known the incoming 9th-graders since they were 6th-graders, so we’ll be going into this school year together. I’m hoping to be a familiar face for them,” she said. “It will be awesome to see them go through high school and know how far they’ve come since 6th grade.”
During her time as an assistant principal at the middle school, Lanni said she discovered the importance of supporting the students and their families, and that she wants to continue that effort as assistant principal at the high school.
“Building a community that fosters positivity and continuous learning is crucial, especially during these middle and high school years. I’m looking forward to continuing some of those relationships in this role,” she said.
Another aspect Lanni said she is looking forward to is working with her fellow administrators at LHS, saying that after just a few weeks of working alongside Assistant Principal Marc Cobb and Principal Ken Hopkins, she feels confident and comfortable.
“This group of administrators is so wonderful, and I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the high school faculty and staff. It’s been a really great few first days. Ken is so kind, and Marc is so knowledgeable, it’s fantastic. We’ve all hit it off and I think we’re going to be a strong team.”
Lanni described learning and teaching as her “favorite thing in the world,” and in her first year as LHS assistant principal, she said she’ll be doing a lot of the former.
“My main goal is to listen and learn from everyone around me,” she said. “Even though I’m in the same district with the same title, it’s all still so new and I have so much to learn. I’m excited to get involved and immerse myself in the Lincoln High School culture.”
