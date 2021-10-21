SCITUATE – Guided by the light of an oil-fueled lantern, stone carver Karin Sprague and historian Tom Angell will lead a tour of the historic Smithville Cemetery while reading poetic epitaphs and sharing stories of Scituate’s “finest departed,” next Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Lasting approximately an hour and a half and starting at 5:30 p.m., the event will feature Angell pointing out graves of families and people of distinction in Scituate, while Sprague, of Sprague Stone Carvers, will explain differences in stone material, carving, machine etching, symbols, epitaphs, and more.
Holding a wooden stick to suspend a golden lantern, Sprague said guests may bring flashlights, though she said the lanterns, which she purchased from Scituate Hardware, create an “old-timey” ambiance.
Sprague, who lives in Scituate, said her passion for stone carving grew from visits to cemeteries as a child. Coming from a family of six children, she said it wasn’t odd for her and her siblings to run off to nearby cemeteries to look at graves.
“I was always fond of the lettering,” Sprague said, who is skilled at deciphering worn-down grave carvings.
When she grew older, she brought her children to cemeteries to look at designs, symbols, lettering, and even learn math calculating ages, birthdays, and more. Sprague has several favorites at the Smithville Cemetery, including a tall obelisk with a half-shell hollow area that she says was made to hold an urn of some sort.
“A grave proves that one can always show their wealth even in death,” Sprague said.
Though this event is held in October, she wants to shed a light on the revered side of cemeteries.
“There’s such poetry. They’re writing this all affected by grief. Cemeteries are not creepy places. It’s a place to remember and honor our loved ones and their stories,” she said.
Sprague said she and Angell will highlight some of the oldest gravestones in the site, including some graves moved from now underwater neighborhoods to make way for the reservoir. She said Angell will teach a little of what happened in the “dash,” referring to the dash between the birth and death date.
Angell, a lifelong Scituate resident, loves Scituate history and has several personal connections to the Smithville Cemetery, said Fred Faria of the Scituate Preservation Society.
Faria said the Smithville Cemetery is named after the Smith family, which settled in Scituate and helped build the Congregational Church next door to the cemetery. A rift caused part of the family to move and settle nearby Smithfield, Faria said.
“These are the details Tom (Angell) will add to the walk. It’s a great pairing,” he said.
Faria said the suggested donation is $20 for family or $10 per person. Entry comes with a chance at door prizes donated by the SPS, and includes one oil-fueled lantern. There is ample parking across the street at the Village Green in North Scituate, 554 W. Greenville Road.
Proceeds will help fund restoration, including painting and interior repairs, of the SPS headquarters at the Historic Grange Hall #39, 706 Hartford Pike.
Cider will be provided by Sunset Orchards.
