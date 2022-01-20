GLOCESTER – The Glocester Town Council has appointed David LaPlante, the first runner-up in the last election, to the council after former Town Council President Julien “Jay” Forgue died. The elected board last week also elected William Reichert as council president.
Reichert, an independent, has served on the council for 24 years and originally ran due to concerns about the way new residents were treated in town. After moving to Glocester in 1976, he said during the 2020 election that he still felt the council needed someone to protect everyone.
Council member Stephen Arnold said at the Jan. 11 meeting that the decision to appoint Reichert seemed appropriate, as he was the vice president at the time of Forgue’s death. He said the the appointment came with some sadness due to the circumstances.
“He loved the town,” Arnold said of Forgue.
The independent LaPlante, a retired Glocester police officer, joins Councilors William Worthy, Walter Steere III, and Stephen Arnold, all Republicans, in serving on the council.
In the 2020 election, LaPlante earned 146 votes fewer than the fifth-place spot, which went to Arnold.
LaPlante echoed Arnold’s sentiments about Forgue, saying his appointment to the council is bittersweet, adding that it is very rare for a councilor to be appointed after a death on the board.
“He’s definitely a tough act to follow,” LaPlante said.
LaPlante added that he enjoyed running alongside Forgue, saying there is a friendly, healthy competition during election season in Glocester.
He said he’s looking forward to serving the town in the best way he can. Though he did not win the 2020 election, LaPlante said he continued to attend council meetings and stay on top of town issues. He said he regrets running on an independent platform, as he is conservative.
LaPlante said his goal remains the same as when he ran for election, which is to keep the town fiscally responsible. He said he would like to see Glocester continue to expand in the right kind of way.
“The town has always done really well financially. Let’s keep it that way while at the same time help the new businesses that are coming into the town,” he said.
LaPlante said he’d like to continue to see Main Street improving and growing while keeping its rural aesthetic.
“I’d like to see Main Street stay like Main Street USA,” he said.
LaPlante said he’s spent the first few weeks getting caught up in town business. During the Jan. 11 meeting, he was appointed council liaison to Town Planner Karen Scott. He said he is excited to work with her and help with her vision for the town’s historic center.
