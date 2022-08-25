NORTH SMITHFIELD – Material Sample Technologies is seeking to build an extended industrial building off of its current location at 800 Central St. The proposed building would cover 23,700 square feet, and will help support production of materials. There would be a connected pathway between the two buildings that would be used for 18-wheelers to transfer machinery between each building.
According to their website, MST has been the leading provider in precious material recovery for a wide range of industries.
The company received master planning approval of the project in June, and had met with the North Smithfield Planning Board prior to Tuesday’s Zoning Board meeting.
MST’s head of engineering, Joe Casali, brought a request for a dimensional variance, as the company is seeking relief for front, side, and rear setbacks for storage and loading areas on its future building.
There is a challenge of working around a smaller building area because of surrounding wetlands. Casali said they are still in the process of having the connecting 30-foot driveways approved by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management that would connect to the original building at 800 Central St.
Concerned residents spoke against the project at Tuesday’s meeting, saying that though the property is a mixed-use lot, the area has been well known as strictly residential for many years. Christian de Rezendes told the Zoning Board that he does not support the project, as it would create high traffic volumes and create more noise. It would also lessen the property values of the homes surrounding it, said de Rezendes, who added that he does not like the idea of waking up every day to see loading docks across the street from his home.
There are also concerns regarding potential screening and that would block the potential building and its loading docs, as a security fence around the building is not allowed in that specific zoning area.
A decision was put off to Sept. 27, with many questions still to be answered on the project.
