NORTH SMITHFIELD – Material Sample Technologies is seeking to build an extended industrial building off of its current location at 800 Central St. The proposed building would cover 23,700 square feet, and will help support production of materials. There would be a connected pathway between the two buildings that would be used for 18-wheelers to transfer machinery between each building.

According to their website, MST has been the leading provider in precious material recovery for a wide range of industries.

