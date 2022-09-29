Proposed storage
An outline shows where a three-story storage facility would be located in Cumberland’s industrial park.

CUMBERLAND – A new three-story self-storage facility is planned in the town’s industrial park at 90 Industrial Road, including 465 storage units of varying sizes.

Storage Rentals of America, which has an existing storage facility next door to the vacant parcel where this one is proposed, is the applicant on the project, which would be built on a 1.65-acre property currently used as a paved parking area for vehicle storage.

Sorryfor02864
Sorryfor02864

Will it bring in tax revenue? I’m all for it. It’s a designed industrial area.

DiamondHill
DiamondHill

Exactly, that development was built and occupied with a operating industrial park located behind.

RedWave
RedWave

No Thanks

