CUMBERLAND – A new three-story self-storage facility is planned in the town’s industrial park at 90 Industrial Road, including 465 storage units of varying sizes.
Storage Rentals of America, which has an existing storage facility next door to the vacant parcel where this one is proposed, is the applicant on the project, which would be built on a 1.65-acre property currently used as a paved parking area for vehicle storage.
The industrially zoned site off Route 295 abuts a single-family residential zone to the north and east, meaning a 75-foot buffer is required between the two zones according to Cumberland’s zoning ordinance, Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens told The Breeze this week.
The proposed building meets that buffer requirement. With the height of the building ranging from 32 feet to 35 feet, it is anticipated that it will be visible from some homes on Jenna Way.
Self-storage continues to be a big growth industry, with more new facilities popping up all over the area, including two in Pawtucket.
The Planning Board was set to hold a public informational meeting Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, on a conceptual master plan for the project. Preliminary and final plans would be the stages to come next.
The Planning Department was recommending approval of the plan, with conditions, including hours being limited to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., lights being directed away from adjacent residential zones, and no signage being placed on the west, north and east sides of the proposed building.
The applicant will be required to submit landscaping and lighting plans.
Predominant uses toward the rear of the industrial park, where this would be located, are warehousing, shipping and manufacturing.
The project is consistent with the town’s stated goals to encourage redevelopment and use of existing vacant economic assets. It is also not one of the many disruptive uses that could be implemented here, say planning staff, including occupants that emit noise, fumes or dust. Installing a dense vegetative buffer, with evergreen trees, should minimize the impact of its appearance from the nearby neighborhood.
(3) comments
Will it bring in tax revenue? I’m all for it. It’s a designed industrial area.
Exactly, that development was built and occupied with a operating industrial park located behind.
No Thanks
