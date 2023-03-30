SCITUATE – Scituate’s proposed 28 percent increase on the tax levy adds up to the amount required to fund town operations over five fiscal quarters instead of four, says Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla.
Przybyla said residents voted to synchronize the Scituate fiscal year with the state’s tax year. He said the change was approved at last year’s financial town meeting, and he is simply doing as the town told him to do.
Residents will vote on a proposed new tax rate and levy during the April 4 financial town meeting held at 7 p.m. in the Scituate High School auditorium.
Przybyla said the notice of the property tax rate change published last week in The Valley Breeze & Observer is required by the state, and there are requirements for how it needs to be spelled out.
While the notice correctly stated the 28.72 percent increase in the tax levy, or total amount to be collected in taxes, Przybyla said it is important to highlight 25 percent of the increase is related to the number of months added to synchronizing the Scituate tax year with the state’s tax year.
“Most importantly, the residential property tax rate mentioned in the paper reflects a proposed tax rate increase of 2.3 percent,” he said. “This is the key number, which we would encourage voters to focus on as we prepare for this year’s financial town meeting.”
The approved change resulted in a 15-month tax year in 2023-2024 to catch up with the state’s year. The extra three months equate to another quarter, with each payment due at the same time as normally issued, Przybyla said.
He said there is an “abundance of misinformation” traveling around town, and it is important that taxpayers understand the tax year change is to simplify reporting, accounting and anticipating state aid.
The estimated tax rate from the new tax levy would amount to a residential real estate rate of $16.76 per $1,000 of assessed value, $24.56 per $1,000 assessed value for commercial, industrial, or mixed-use property, and $35.68 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for tangible personal property.
The current tax rate is $16.38 per $1,000 for residential real estate, $24.01 per $1,000 for commercial, tangible or mixed-use property ,and $34,88 per $1,000 of assessed values for tangible personal property.
The $52.1 million proposed 2023-2024 budget includes $32.3 million in school funding, up nearly $8 million from the 2022-2023 budget. Other significant increases in spending come from contractually increased labor costs, Przybyla said.
“It’s an operating budget. It’s very lean,” he said.
“Everybody’s budget is tight and we’re trying to do our best to alleviate any financial burden fiscally,” he added.
On the revenue side, Przybyla said the Scituate School District received an increase in state aid.
Town Councilor Tim McCormick said he considers the budget to be reasonable in a year where the town is attempting to accomplish a lot.
“I’m very pleased with how it turned out,” he said.
McCormick said the Budget Committee increased capital spending by $100,000 this year and last year. He said it will help in the effort to keep up on capital projects in the town and the schools.
McCormick explained that American Rescue Plan Act funds are not factored into the town’s budget. He said that money is mostly being spent on capital projects and not on operating costs. Using ARPA funds to plug the operating budget can create significant structural deficits, he emphasized.
“The ARPA funding is helping the town overall. We’re really not running that much through ARPA funds for town spending. It’s more for use of projects we would not have been able to fund, to quicken projects, or other side projects,” McCormick said.
