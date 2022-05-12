LINCOLN – The Lincoln Police Department promoted four members to the rank of lieutenant and swore in three new officers last Friday.
Keith Feather, Brandon Fox, Jason Marquis and Bradley Stewart have been promoted to lieutenant, while Matthew Jenkins, Jonathan Karraz and Victoria Platt enter Lincoln’s ranks after transferring from the Central Falls Police Department.
Town Administrator Phil Gould, a retired Lincoln police captain, called last Friday a “monumental and unprecedented” day. The three new officers were hired through Lincoln’s recently approved lateral transfer policy, which makes it easier for the Police Department to bring in experienced officers from other agencies in the state.
Gould said the Police Department was facing a significant staffing issue when he first took office last fall.
“The law enforcement profession, both locally and nationally, has seen a serious decline in applicant numbers,” he said, and the timeline to hire new officers has exacerbated the problem.
“From the time you begin a recruiting process to the time an officer graduates the academy and finishes the field training process, we’re looking at almost a year before these officers can affect staffing levels,” he said, adding that they were forced to get creative and think “outside of the box” when it came to filling gaps in Lincoln’s police force.
He said the lateral transfer process makes it so Lincoln can hire experienced officers who have an immediate impact on the department.
“We were extremely fortunate with our lateral transfer process, as we were able to attract three top-notch candidates,” he said, calling all three officers “home runs.”
Officer Jenkins is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University and a U.S. Army veteran who was stationed at Fort Drum with the 10th Mountain Division, light infantry.
He graduated from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy in 2019, with awards for marksmanship. Jenkins was hired that year by the Central Falls Police Department, where he was a member of the rifle team and worked alongside the city’s narcotics task force.
Jenkins was pinned by his mother, Brandi Cross, a corporal with the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland.
Officer Karraz, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Rhode Island College, also graduated from the police academy and joined the Central Falls Police Department in 2019. He was a member of the department’s rifle team, and ARIDE certified to aid in the apprehension of drunk drivers.
Karraz was supported last Friday by his parents Yola and Neil Karraz, his fiancée Kyla Porcaro, and his brother Julien Karraz.
Officer Platt was likewise hired by the Central Falls Police Department in 2019. She was born and raised in New Bedford, Mass., and studied criminal justice at Bristol Community College. Platt was pinned by her wife, Jen, and supported by their one-year-old daughter Lennon, her parents Walter and Patti Platt, and siblings Samantha and Alex Platt. She said she’s excited to serve the community she lives in.
Police Chief Brian Sullivan encouraged the three officers to “always remember” the oath administered last week, “understanding the immense honor and responsibility it is to work as a public servant.”
As such, he said they must model society’s values, protect people’s constitutional rights and treat those they encounter with dignity. He encouraged them to get to know the community, to get out of the car and talk to people.
“How the community sees you matters,” Sullivan said, encouraging the new members to remember the values displayed in their patch: service, integrity and justice.
Four veterans rank up
Longtime officers Feather, Fox, Marquis and Stewart have earned a promotion to lieutenant.
For those unfamiliar with the department’s rank structure, Gould explained that the lieutenants would be “assuming a very significant leadership role.” Three will serve as shift commanders, while the fourth will command the detectives division.
“All four of these individuals have proven themselves very worthy of this promotion. Between their fantastic performances during the promotional process and the body of work they’ve produced during their careers, the chief and I have the utmost confidence with these selections.
As front-line supervisors, Sullivan said the lieutenants are now a “critical part of the management team,” responsible for a wide range of decisions including the allocation of fiscal and personnel resources, recruiting and hiring, training, and agency priorities, policies, procedures and operational objectives.
He said it’s vital for them to lead by example, to be mindful of their decisions, show empathy and respect for others, to communicate accurately and to be a coach for others.
Feather brings 10 years of experience to the role. He has served as a field training officer, taser trainer, de-escalation, use-of-force and firearms trainer.
Feather was pinned by his wife Alicia and supported by his children Sarah and Jacob, his mother Renee and father Mike and his sister Amanda.
Fox also brings a decade of experience to the role, serving as leader of the de-escalation and use-of-force training. He’s also a field training officer.
Fox was pinned by his daughter Hudson, and supported by his wife Britney and son Henry, his parents Greg and Ana, his sister Shana and her husband Mike Moreau, and his uncle Ed and aunt Patricia Fox.
Marquis, a Marine Corps veteran, has 19 years of service with the Lincoln Police Department. He was the department’s range officer for 18 years, and serves as an active shooter instructor and honor guard coordinator.
He was pinned by his father, retired Marine Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Marquis, and supported by his children Connor and Kelsey, his mother Linda and stepfather Butch, his stepmother Melissa, sister Jessica and nieces Ella and Ava.
Stewart is another 10-year veteran of the department, who has served as a field training officer and coordinator. He completed a Drug Recognition Expert program, and is the National Highway Traffic and Safety Agency grant coordinator.
He was pinned by his wife Liz and supported by daughters Allie and Abby, his father Jim, his mother Dianne and her partner Norman Bailey, his sister Emily, and his in-laws Roy and Pam Cabral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.