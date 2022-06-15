PROVIDENCE – They came, they saw, they conquered. This year’s class of North Providence High School seniors are officially graduates after walking the stage last Thursday, June 9, at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence.
Commencement speeches revealed a common theme of resiliency and overcoming life’s challenges.
“Many could have lived a glass half-empty philosophy during your sophomore and junior years, but you, class of 2022, prefer to look at that same glass as half full,” said Principal Christen Magill. “You were flexible, you had hope and believed in yourself. Most importantly you persevered.”
No one could have predicted the pandemic and the challenges it brought, but Magill said the graduates chose positivity. They’ll be remembered “for facing the unpredictable head-on and showing the world resilience and resolve,” she said.
Magill noted that 125 graduating seniors participated on sports teams, earning more than 114 varsity letters as a class. They also earned numerous all-division and all-state selections, team sportsmanship awards, five division titles and six state championships.
Students filed 325 applications to 100 colleges and universities. In total, 228 students, or 86 percent of the class, have plans to attend college in the fall.
A total of 102 graduates earned NPHS scholarships, totaling more than $250,000, Magill said, with roughly $1.9 million in total scholarships awarded.
Twelve students plan to serve in the military.
In addition, 128 students earned honor roll and merit list status and 109 students were inducted into the National and Rhode Island honor societies. Seventy students received the Commissioner’s Seal Council Designation.
Seven members of the PTECH program graduated with their associate’s degree, and three seniors earned perfect attendance.
This year’s valedictorian, Paula Zhuang, earned a 4.339 grade point average and a perfect score on both her SAT and Next Generation Science Assessment. She is attending Harvard University in the fall.
In her speech, Zhuang took her classmates on a figurative time machine trip through their academic careers, from their first day of kindergarten to 4th grade dealing Silly Bandz and gum on the playground.
As high school students they were offered more freedom with time, “less strict bedtimes, looser guidelines from teachers, the freedom of driving.”
Now, as adults, she said they face the responsibility of shaping their own lives and the world. She encouraged her peers to let go of their fear of making mistakes.
Fast-forwarding to 200 years from now in the year 2222, Zhuang wondered what the world might look like.
“Of course, we must take care to leave the planet in a better place for future generations, socially, economically, environmentally, because that is our duty. But other than that, please remember that nobody will remember you,” she said.
“We may have great-great-great grandchildren, we may have engineered bridges and medical devices, but no one will truly know us, our aspirations, our failures, our lives in 200 years. And while that may sound dreary, while that may sound meaningless, to me, that mortal truth creates freedom. It tells us that we should live the life we want, to chase our goals without fear of failure or condescension,” said Zhuang.
“I have a final trip for you, to 2062. It’s been forty years, and you can ask your future self some questions,” Zhuang said. “What in your life has brought you satisfaction and meaning? What kind of person are you? And perhaps: what does your future self wish that you’d done differently? Because you have that chance now, and the world is waiting for you. I am so excited to see where you all go.”
Salutatorian Stephen Sequira reflected on missteps along the way, including sleepless nights and failed tests.
“I’m the genius who drove his car into a tree less than 30 seconds from his driveway,” he joked, telling his peers he’s no better than anyone else. He encouraged them to pause, to look around and think about the people who have supported them along the way.
“These are the people who made you,” he said. “This is our community.”
He urged them to remember each other and the lessons they’ve shared.
“Leaving behind and forgetting this community would destroy the foundations that we have built these past 18 years. The people sitting with you in this auditorium — peers you have met, teachers you have learned from, enemies made, rivalries forged, friendships formed, broken, rekindled... they are all part of us,” he said. “This is the basis of who we are. And without that, we will be lost.”
They’re starting to climb the ladder of life, he said, working their way up from the bottom. They may slip along the way, but the community around them will be a safety net.
“Our journeys are full of hard times. Look at these hard times not as failures, but as chances to learn and improve. If you want to keep climbing, get above the rest, or catch up to someone you respect or cherish, you need to keep working, keep grinding your way though, and eventually, it will all pay off,” he said.
Finally, he encouraged his fellow graduates to never forget where they came from or the people they’ve met, to get back up when they fall and to never stop climbing.
Class president Carl Picerno said the last few years have been “no joke,” but that the graduates, their teachers and parents persevered through the adversities of the pandemic to arrive at graduation.
“We supported each other while we struggled to learn in an environment that is not meant for learning. We had to overcome the constant urge to shut the laptop, lay on the couch and just go back to sleep. We experienced the constant and crippling fear of loss after watching the two classes before us lose so much. And we stand here, triumphantly today,” he said.
Their story is not defined by their problems — but they’re stronger for having overcome them, Picerno said. Through it all, they were driven by hope.
School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta also recognized that graduates have endured a challenging few years, showing unwavering resolve to overcome the impacts of COVID-19.
He offered words of encouragement using each letter in the word COVID: courage, overcome, victory, inspired, discover.
“You have a great future ahead of you. Though the last few years may not have been ‘normal,’ remember, hold onto your values, confront and overcome your challenges, and create a path through life that will improve humanity,” he said.
As a 1964 graduate of NPHS, Mayor Charles Lombardi said he stood before the Class of 2022 as a proud Cougar.
“All anyone has to do is walk through the hallways and classrooms at NPHS to see the academic, athletic and artistic achievements which are right before your eyes,” he said. “I share that ‘Cougar Pride’ with you, and I will always be rooted in blue and gold.”
He said this year’s graduates should feel a “tremendous amount of satisfaction.”
“In 2007, when I became mayor, I was tasked with giving my first speech to the then-graduating class. While making that speech I was overwhelmed with pride, and not forgetting where I came from and decided to end my speech with the words “once a cougar, always a cougar.”
Lombardi said those words have since resonated throughout the high school and community.
“In the end, if you apply everything that you have learned here at NPHS you will find yourself where you are supposed to be, which is where you should want to be. You now have the opportunity of a lifetime,” he said.
“Remember, once a Cougar (Couga), always a Cougar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.