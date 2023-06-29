LINCOLN – Two-year-old Olivia Dembishack of Lincoln is one in eight billion – literally. She is the only known person worldwide to have been diagnosed with a specific variant of GNA01, a rare disorder caused by a genetic mutation that affects neurological development.
When Olivia’s parents, Jackie and Jordan Dembishack, realized their daughter wasn’t hitting milestones, they took her to Boston Children’s Hospital. At 10 months old, Olivia was first diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
The Dembishacks opted into a research study conducted by Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in an attempt to figure out if there was a genetic cause for CP and seizures.
Through this study, the Dembishack family learned that Olivia didn’t have CP after all; in January of 2023, they discovered that their only child is one of 300 people worldwide living with GNA01, a disease that was first discovered in 2013.
“We had come to terms with the CP diagnosis and then six months later, they were like just kidding, it’s GNA01 instead,” said Jordan.
Due to a small number of cases, lack of awareness and research, Olivia’s parents said they’re living with the unknown, “We ask a lot of questions, but there aren’t many answers for us,” said Jackie.
What the Dembishacks do know is that GNA01 is caused by a mutation on the 16th set of chromosomes, and that unlike CP, GNA01 can be progressive.
“She could gain something then lose it,” said Jordan. “Right now, she can’t sit, walk or crawl, but she may be able to walk with a walker for a period of time, let’s say, then have to use a wheelchair.”
The most frightening thing for Jackie is that researchers don’t yet know how quickly or the extent to which GNA01 progresses because the disease was only discovered 10 years ago.
In an effort to increase awareness and promote research, Jordan and Jackie Dembishack are holding a fundraiser called “Laughs for Liv” on Sunday, July 9 at The Guild in Pawtucket.
The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature three comedians from Funny 4 Funds, raffles and food trucks. All money raised will go to The Bow Foundation, a non-profit that focuses specifically on GNA01 research, awareness, advocacy and support for GNA01 families.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at funny4funds.com/events and are $25 each. The Guild is able to accommodate 200 people, and so far about 120 tickets have been sold. “Laughs for Liv” is an 18-plus event, and through donations and sponsorships, the Dembishacks are aiming to raise $30,000 total.
Besides funding research, the Dembishacks said bringing attention to GNA01 is important because there may be people out there who are unaware that they have it.
“Usually when people get a CP diagnosis, they don’t go the genetic testing route,” Jackie said. “If they were to do genetic testing on everyone with cerebral palsy or a movement disorder or epilepsy, I feel like we’d see a lot more of GNA01.”
For Olivia, living with GNA01 comes with several weekly doctor’s appointments, including occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and seeing a feeding specialist.
Through it all, Jordan said, “Olivia is the happiest baby… she barely ever cries.” Jackie added that her daughter’s “smile and laugh is absolutely contagious.”
“Olivia is a model of strength and she is my inspiration,” Jordan told The Breeze. “We love her to the moon and back.”
For more information on the July 9 “Laughs for Liv” event or to donate to the cause, visit the “Laughs for Liv” event page on Facebook.
