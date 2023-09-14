Mark Lavendier and Ankje Wolff, wearing a Tom Baker “Doctor Who” scarf, stand in front of a replica TARDIS at Lavendier’s Glocester home. People stop for photos and ask about it, he said, but most people know what it is.
GLOCESTER – Given the option to go anywhere through time and space, Glocester resident Mark Lavendier said he would travel to somewhere better than here, which is nicer in every way.
Not that he doesn’t like Glocester, or Scituate, or Earth for that matter. Lavendier may have an eclectic taste with a wooden TARDIS replica from the BBC science fiction show “Doctor Who” on his front lawn, but he also understands it is not a working TARDIS.
“Not yet, it still needs some repairs,” Lavendier said.
The TARDIS is a replica of the blue police call box from the hit show where the character, the Doctor, uses it for inter-dimensional travel. He has another inside his home on Snake Hill Road.
“It’s supposed to travel through time and space. This one doesn’t do that, yet,” he said, laughing.
He said that in the show, the Doctor often struggled to get his TARDIS to work.
Lavendier, who buys and sells rare books, said his love for “Doctor Who” began when he was a child growing up in northern Rhode Island. There were only three or four channels, including PBS. Every night, “Doctor Who” would come on for a half-hour.
“It was good. It was one of the only good shows on TV, and I loved it,” Lavendier said.
He said he prefers Tom Baker playing “Doctor Who,” but said he enjoys all iterations of the Time Lord called the Doctor, an alien that changes its human form.
Lavendier said he still enjoys the show, including the audio versions of the original series. It’s been on for nearly 60 years, which he he said is a testament to its quality.
His partner, Ankje Wolff, seems to share Lavendier’s interests and puts on a scarf from the show for a picture.
“Yeah. I like it a little bit,” she said with a smile.
Lavendier said he’s going to have to get his TARDIS working again, as he is moving out of his historic home at the end of the year. His landlord is building a new home in the back of his house and, unfortunately, his home needs to go, too.
On the historic register, Lavendier lives in the former Union Chapel of Chepachet. From the outside, the home looks unassuming with vinyl siding and a broken down time-traveling device by the front door.
On the inside, exposed wooden beams with peg fittings run across the ceilings with a stone wall façade on one of the walls. There is a loft above the first floor reminiscent of lodging in one-room homes.
“The landlord said I could have the home, I just have to take it with me,” Lavendier said, laughing.
The home was moved once before to make way for the Laurel Grange across the street. His home was moved around 1907 to where it sits now.
Lavendier is leaving the home behind, but taking with him his indoor TARDIS, which is in much better condition away from the elements, and a piece he once used as a doorway to his son’s bedroom. The other one he is “teleporting” to the Book Barn in Niantic, Conn.
“That was pretty cool,” he said.
Lavendier said he originally happened to come across the builder for the TARDIS replicas, and said Joe “the Builder,” has some others ready for “Doctor Who” enthusiasts. The Builder can be reached at 401-441-7826.
Though he wouldn’t disclose how much he paid for the “stupid uncommon” TARDIS, Lavendier said, to him, it’s priceless.
“It’s a nerd thing. It’s science fiction, which is classically, a nerd thing,” he said.
Lavendier and Wolff began speaking, hypothetically, about time travel, and said they’re of the belief that nothing from the past, however heinous, should be undone for fear of disrupting the present timeline.
“The butterfly effect,” they both agreed with a smile.
