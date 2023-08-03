CUMBERLAND – A proposed new ordinance would prohibit people from parking their RV or similar vehicle for too long along local roadways.
Town Council President Mike Kinch is proposing the one-page ordinance “relating to parking of commercial vehicles and RVs, motor homes, or campers,” saying he proposed it at the July 19 meeting after hearing from a constituent about someone who frequently parks on their street and is tough to get around.
It’s largely a safety issue, said Kinch, as an adult of a typical height can be seen above many cars, but can’t be when coming around an RV or motor home.
“If you’re coming back from a trip and unloading, we understand that,” he said, which is why the proposed ordinance limits the time for parking to two hours except when engaged in active deliveries, construction, repairs or other similar business activities.
A commercial vehicle means a vehicle of more than a half-ton capacity that is registered as a passenger vehicle.
It would be unlawful to park any of the vehicles listed on any public street or highway in town for more than two hours. Vehicles are defined as those intended or capable of being temporary or permanent living quarters and mounted on wheels.
The fine for a violation would be $50.
In some cases, said Kinch, people are likely parking away from their home and on their neighbor’s street.
“They’re clogging up the street, and they don’t even live there,” he said.
The council sent the proposal to its ordinance subcommittee.
Great idea and I’m all for it but I think its need more fine tuning before it becomes an ordinance. First, two hours is a joke. I own a towable camper and have the room on my property so this is not an issue for me but I feel for the owners that need to use the street. Possibly 24 hours makes a little more sense in my book depending on the situation. Second, what is being prohibited? Campers/RV’s or commercial vehicles? Almost positive there is an ordinance for commercial vehicles already in place that isn’t enforced. I wasn’t at the meeting, the article is unclear. They are two different categories. Third, who is going to enforce this? The police department doesn’t have the time to drive around and look for RV’s parked on the street. Who will be the timekeeper? I understand why this is being proposed. Clearly there is at least one individual who parks there camper on the street. Just don’t shove it down their throats with unrealistic rules. Hey, how many tickets were issued with the new outdoor firepit ordinance that went into place a few years ago? Seems like this is more for political gain for a potential mayoral candidate down the road.
