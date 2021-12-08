PAWTUCKET – State lawmakers, including Pawtucket Sen. Meghan Kallman, expressed frustration with how multiple oil spills at the Tidewater site in the Seekonk River were handled, including the latest one last Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Kallman denounced National Grid for its response, saying cleanup of polluted areas can have a serious impact on health, water supplies, ecosystems, and even building structures.
Kallman said she called the spill in to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last Thursday, Dec. 2, after she was tipped off about the situation by an anonymous constituent. RIDEM had been unaware of the spill at the site of a future new soccer stadium and referred it to the Coastal Resources Management Council because the river is in the CRMC’s jurisdiction, she said.
“This is not how regulatory bodies or communities should ever, ever have to find out about oil spills, particularly when those spills are hazardous to human, animal, and ecological health,” she said in a release. “Entities involved in remediation have the obligation to communicate clearly and promptly about this and any related issue. National Grid consummately failed to do so.”
As the district senator, Kallman said it is her expectation that National Grid keeps the city of Pawtucket, RIDEM, and the Coastal Resources Management Council informed about such issues as they occur, rather than waiting for the public to report problems.
“It is my expectation that all entities concerned be proactive about communication when such problems occur,” she said. “It is my expectation that National Grid acts swiftly and decisively to contain and clean up this spill to protect the health of people, animals, and the river itself. It is my expectation that National Grid does everything in its power to prevent another unacceptable accident like this.”
National Grid, in an updated statement on the situation Monday, reiterated that part of the cleanup effort to prepare the old Tidewater gas manufacturing plant that was shut down back in 1968 is removal of soil containing coal tar, a byproduct of the gas manufacturing process, from the riverbank.
While booms were set up in the water to capture coal tar oils from being carried into the Seekonk River during the cleanup efforts, a portion of these oils breached the booms, read the statement.
“That breach resulted in a sheen that could be seen on the water. RIDEM and the National Response Center were notified of the breach immediately, and the company took additional actions to limit any further impacts, including deploying more soft and hard booms and additional matting for absorption. The breach has since been contained and we will be resuming site remediation efforts along the riverbank in the days ahead.”
Mayor Donald Grebien also released a statement.
“National Grid has been working with the city of Pawtucket over the years to ensure that the Tidewater site on our riverfront is remediated,” he said. “Currently, National Grid is doing physical work in the area to clean and ultimately cap this site. This endeavor is critical to the safe and healthy future of Pawtucket and the Seekonk River.”
The city was made aware the day of the breach of oil into the Seekonk River past the booms currently in place, said the mayor.
“National Grid took immediate steps to remedy the situation, which will be continuing,” he said. “These steps include adding additional booms for containment and matting for absorption of contaminants in the water. We are also informed that National Grid has been in direct contact with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the National Response Center.”
The city’s first priority is the health and safety of residents and environment, added the mayor.
“This current situation is unfortunate and will be fully rectified, which is already underway,” he said. “National Grid’s work to remediate and cap the property will help to ensure a safe public space.”
State Rep. Rebecca Kislak, of Providence, issued a release on Dec. 3 suggesting evidence of oil spills going back to Nov. 4. The RIDEM confirmed a spill happened on Nov. 12. A marine biologist investigated to determine whether fish along the riverbank died from the oil spill, but the biologist determined that they died from other causes, as only one species was found.
Kislak said the impact of the spills should be properly documented to ensure that the site has been properly cleaned up and so officials are better prepared to respond in the future.
