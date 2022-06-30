SMITHFIELD – Council Member Michael Lawton has announced that he will seek re-election to the Smithfield Town Council and said it was an honor to serve the residents of Smithfield over the last six years.
As a member of a family who owns a small business, Lawton said it is a priority to enact budgets that are fiscally responsible and provide the level of service that residents are accustomed to.
He said it is imperative that the town pursue responsible economic development within the Economic Growth Overlay District to expand the commercial tax base to keep Smithfield affordable to residents.
During the current council term, Lawton said he worked diligently with council colleagues to address significant and much needed infrastructure improvements. Smithfield has significantly invested in road repaving by increasing funds tied to this budget line item. Smithfield also completed an overhaul of its water system by repairing and repainting several of its municipal water tanks, which will extend their life expectancy. As the council liaison to the Fire Department Building Committee, Lawton said he is proud to report that the new fire station, which will serves residents with slow response times at Routes 116 and 7 is about to be constructed.
As a parent of three graduates of the Smithfield School system, Lawton said he is pleased that the town and School Department completed major renovations to the elementary schools.
The council is in the process of pursuing additional recreational opportunities for our families, including the recently purchased Camp Shepard, he said.
In addition, Lawton said by working through Smithfield’s grant writer in conjunction with the Historical Preservation Commission, more than $500,000 was obtained in a grant to restore and reopen the historical East Smithfield Neighborhood Center.
“I am truly honored to serve the residents of our town. I look forward to continuing to increase the quality of life for all of our residents. I respectfully request your vote on Nov. 8, 2022, so that together we can continue to move our community forward,” Lawton said.
