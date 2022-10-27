SMITHFIELD – T. Michael Lawton said in a news release, that it has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Smithfield as a member of the Smithfield Town Council during the past six years.
During his tenure on the Town Council, Lawton says he utilized his experience as a small business owner to enact fiscally responsible budgets that minimize the impact on our residential homeowners and businesses.
At the same time, he noted, the Council provided residents with the high level of municipal services they are accustomed to receiving.
Lawton said he prioritized utilizing the town grant writer to obtain over $3 million in grant funds, which are being used to renovate and reopen the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, construct an amphitheater at Deerfield Park, provide renovations to the Senior Center and assistance to our small businesses.
“Every dollar obtained through grant funding is one less dollar that needs to come from our taxpayers. I respectfully ask for your support on November 8th, 2022 and with your help we can continue the extraordinary progress that has occurred over the last four years. I can assure you that preserving the high quality of life we have in Smithfield will always be at the forefront of my decision-making process,” Lawton said.
