SMITHFIELD – T. Michael Lawton said in a news release, that it has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Smithfield as a member of the Smithfield Town Council during the past six years.

During his tenure on the Town Council, Lawton says he utilized his experience as a small business owner to enact fiscally responsible budgets that minimize the impact on our residential homeowners and businesses.

