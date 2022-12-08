SMITHFIELD – It was a less than smooth start for the Town Council on Tuesday night as the council was not able to reach consensus on a new vice president, though four-term councilor T. Michael Lawton was elected president.

All five council members were sworn into office Tuesday, including incumbent Democrats Sean Kilduff and Lawton, as well as John Tassoni, independent, and Republicans Michael Iannotti and Rachel Toppi.

