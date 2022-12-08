SMITHFIELD – It was a less than smooth start for the Town Council on Tuesday night as the council was not able to reach consensus on a new vice president, though four-term councilor T. Michael Lawton was elected president.
All five council members were sworn into office Tuesday, including incumbent Democrats Sean Kilduff and Lawton, as well as John Tassoni, independent, and Republicans Michael Iannotti and Rachel Toppi.
The vote to elect Lawton as president took two rounds of voting, with the first resulting in a split decision.
Lawton said he is honored and excited to serve as council president and is looking forward to working with fellow councilors.
The council took three votes for council vice president, resulting in three split votes for the position. Ultimately, the council will take up the matter at a later date, said Lawton, after Tassoni, who switched to independent from Democrat two weeks ago, declined to vote for any council member in the five votes for president and vice president.
Speaking with The Valley Breeze & Observer, Tassoni said he felt he should have been nominated to the presidency as the top vote-getter among the Democrats in the election, taking second overall. Tassoni earned 12 percent of the vote, with 4,430 votes, while Iannotti, the overall top earner, received 13 percent, or 4,623 votes.
Toppi came in third in the November election, with 4,367 votes, and Kilduff came in fourth with 3,986 votes, both at 12 percent. Lawton secured the fifth position on the council with 11 percent of votes, or 3,900 votes.
Tassoni said the whole situation leading up to the council presidency and vote was disappointing, and the fact that his fellow Democrats were not on his side caused him to leave the party. He said he changed his affiliation from Democrat to independent two weeks ago.
“I am not going back to being a Democrat, not if they’re going to act that way,” he said.
Tassoni said he received some previous indication from Lawton and Kilduff that he would be elected president and Kilduff would remain vice president, but it didn’t play out that way.
Kilduff said he is optimistic that this council will be able to work together in the best interest of the town.
“I’m proud to serve alongside Councilman Lawton for another term and look forward to what we will accomplish under this leadership,” he said.
“The whole thing went sideways,” Tassoni said.
Toppi on Tuesday nominated Iannotti for the council presidency, while Lawton nominated Kilduff. Kilduff and Lawton voted for Kilduff, while Toppi and Iannotti voted for Iannotti. Tassoni voted for neither.
In a second vote, Kilduff nominated Lawton for president, while Toppi again nominated Iannotti. All councilors voted for Lawton for president, except Tassoni, who voted for neither.
For the first round of voting on vice president, Toppi nominated Iannotti for the seat while Lawton nominated Kilduff. Toppi and Iannotti voted for Iannotti and Lawton and Kilduff voted for Kilduff, for another tie.
The second round of voting for vice president saw the same motions and the same voting.
Trying a third time, Toppi nominated Iannotti, Lawton nominated Kilduff, and Iannotti nominated Toppi. Democrats voted for Kilduff, while Toppi and Iannotti voted for Toppi. Tassoni voted for none of them.
Iannotti said he knew of a split decision due to Tassoni’s party change, so Republicans felt their party should nominate a candidate. Iannotti said he did not feel he was owed the position of president just because he won the most votes. Each councilor has a 20 percent stake on the board, and it should be used to help the people of Smithfield, said the Republican.
“I was elected to serve the people, that’s what I intend to do,” Iannotti said.
Lawton said not agreeing on a vice president is only a temporary situation, and councilors will get together to discuss the situation before the next meeting. He said he does not find the disagreement to be an omen of what’s to come over the next two years.
“I think the five of us are going to work great together,” he said.
Under the Open Meetings Act, a majority of the council is not allowed to meet in an unadvertised forum.
