CUMBERLAND – The 4th annual Layla’s Dream Motorcycle Run/Fundraiser to support Layla’s Dream and the families at Hasbro Children’s Hospital will be held this Saturday, July 16, with a rain date of Sunday.
Registration at the Cumberland Beagle Club, 425 Nate Whipple Highway, is at 8:30 a.m. Kickstands go up at 10 a.m., and the ride will return at 12:30 p.m. Food and raffles start at 1 p.m.
The event is $30 per person. For tickets, contact Kathy at 401-465-9608, Fred at 401-658-5218, or Tim at 401-403-2760.
