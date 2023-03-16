CUMBERLAND – Orion Le and Susanna Henderson are at the top of their class; Le is Cumberland High School’s Class of 2023 valedictorian, and Henderson the class’s salutatorian.
Le said he hasn’t decided which college he’ll attend, but he knows he wants to major in computer science, and eventually establish a career in the technology field.
In addition to taking several advanced placement classes such as AP calculus, AP computer science and AP Spanish language and culture, Le is involved in many extracurricular activities. He is a member of the Math Team, the Helping Hands Club, National Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society and is a tutor at the Homework Help Center.
Le is also vice president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society and is pursuing a high school diploma in piano.
Throughout his time at school, Le says he has been motivated by his parents An Le and Tsuei Chen.
“I immensely appreciate their support and encouragement, which helped me succeed,” he said. He thanked the teachers and staff at CHS as well.
Despite having a dedication to education, Le said his favorite aspects of high school was socializing and meeting new people.
Le said he is most proud of his academic accomplishments, and said he is honored to be the class’s top student.
“Savor your high school experience,” he said, and “always embrace learning because no one can take that away from you.”
Henderson will attend the U.S. Naval Academy and intends to major in mechanical engineering. She said she hopes to work as an engineer for the U.S. Navy.
At CHS, Henderson exhibited talent academically and athletically. Her favorite classes were AP chemistry and forensics, and she ran varsity track, was a senior captain on the varsity cross country team, and acted as captain of the varsity lacrosse team for two years.
Henderson is also student body president and a 4-year government member, vice president of Homework Help Center, and a member of National Honor Society.
With encouragement from her parents, Nate and Hiedi Henderson, and her student government advisers, Henderson said she tried to “leave a mark” on the school and in the community.
“I was able to be a part of the group that made different Student Government projects, such as our annual Turkey Drive, bigger and more successful than the year prior, and I hope this continues on after I leave,” said Henderson.
A word of advice from Henderson to underclassmen is to get involved as much as possible.
“Interact with everyone and put yourself in groups you might not have joined initially,” she said. “Going outside of your comfort zone and your usual ‘thing’ makes high school so much more fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.