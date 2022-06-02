WOONSOCKET – This year, Mount Saint Charles Academy deviated from its typical top 10 rankings for its graduating class, adding an extra spot because of a GPA tie. Brian Giles of Cumberland, one of the top students, will be serving as the master of ceremonies. The Class of 2022 valedictorian is Chau Le and salutatorian is Olivia Antonelli. The students were recognized at a breakfast on May 25.
Le is the daughter of Dung Kim Bui and Dung Huu Le of Woonsocket. She will be attending Harvard University in the fall to study biology on a pre-med track, after which she says she would like to become a dermatologist.
While at Mount, Le says she challenged herself in academics and extracurricular activities. A high school activity that sparked passion for her was a club she participated in her sophomore and junior years called World Language Club. Le told The Breeze that it focused on exposing students to different cultures, and included trips to Thai and Mexican restaurants, among others.
“It was interesting to introduce people to different cultures considering Mount is a predominantly white high school, and exposing people to things they haven’t done before,” Le said.
Le was also part of the Science Olympiad, although this year they’ve moved toward trying out experiments every meeting rather than preparing for one large competition at the end, she said. Her favorite experiment was an egg drop from 15 or 20 feet, where students constructed cushioning for their eggs and tried to prevent them from breaking. She was particularly delighted by a classmate who wrapped his egg in 30 feet of paper towel and successfully saved it from cracking.
“I want to give a shout-out to my sister who was also valedictorian five years ago. She acted as a huge role model for me to learn from her. I don’t think I would have tried as hard if I hadn’t had her model, I wouldn’t have known how to. She’s always been there when I had questions for her, and when I did college applications, she was always giving me feedback,” Le said.
The salutatorian, Olivia Antonelli, is the daughter of Melissa Paulin of Pawtucket and Anthony Antonelli of North Scituate. Antonelli will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall studying kinesiology on a five-year track where she will graduate with her undergraduate and master’s degree.
Of all of her student activities, Antonelli said that she’s spent her weeks in high school most looking forward to her athletics. She’s a tri-sport athlete and has done cross-country in the fall, swam in the winter, and “done pretty much every event” in the spring. Of the three, track has been her favorite because of the variety. She’s competed in the pole-vault, she’s thrown discus, run the 200m event, and has recently started long-jumping and hurdling.
After college, Antonelli plans on becoming a professional strength and conditioning coach, whether for the NCAA or other professional leagues, such as the NFL or NBA. Her dream started her sophomore year when she heard the coach for the Bruins speak on a field trip. “He really inspired me to take that leap and follow my passion rather than choose a safe choice,” Antonelli said.
Both Le and Antonelli denied being in competition with one another, both saying that they have friendships. While Antonelli said that she was surprised to be named salutatorian, however, Le said that she wasn’t surprised at all at her classmate’s success.
The rest of the top 10 are: Zachary Aben, Dallas, Pa.; Terran Albergo McGovern, Harrisville; Aryan Bhadouria, Bellingham, Mass.; Michael Boddy, Bellingham, Mass.; Abigail Champagne, North Smithfield; Karissa Ciullo, Mansfield, Mass.; Amish Jariwala, Bellingham Mass.; Rafael Yacoub, Medway, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.