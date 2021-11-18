SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Historic Preservation Commission member Robert Leach said the demolition of remains at the Fountain Spring Mill site is unfortunate, and he will not issue any apologies for trying to save the historic site.
Leach said that as a member of the SHPC, he was upholding residents’ interests as spelled out in the town’s ordinances, including reviewing proposals to demolish historical structures and protecting areas of historic significance to Smithfield.
Leach defended his decision to request a cease and desist order on demolishing the remaining structures at the Fountain Spring Mill, which was granted to William Hawkins by Roger Williams in 1663, and was one of the first mills in Smithfield, pre-dating even the Slater Mill.
“All we said is it doesn’t make any sense to us,” Leach said.
While Leach said the Prestons, who own the property at 893 Greenville Avenue, were well within their rights to demolish any structures on their property, it is also his right to try to preserve history in Smithfield.
“I can’t slander them. I presented them with findings of fact, and how it is bad to do it, but I have to stop right there,” Leach said.
The Valley Breeze & Observer reported Oct. 28 on the Prestons asking the Zoning Board to allow them to build a 36-foot-by-50-foot garage at the historic mill site. That day, the remains of the mill, which included mill walls, were demolished.
Speaking on behalf of the Prestons, attorney Timothy Kane said the property owners followed the letter of the law when demolishing the mill ruins. He said they followed the process, received permits, and found a letter from Leach calling for a cease and desist order “a little upsetting.”
Kane said the remains of the mill were a safety hazard, a danger and an eyesore. While he understands the historic significance of the old mill, there was not much left to the mill.
In a letter to the editor this week, Kane called for an apology from Leach to the Prestons; Leach said he does not intend to oblige.
For Leach, the damage is done, and he intends to move forward.
“I’m doing what the town has asked, to do our best to preserve our heritage. We’re not looking to pick a fight with people,” Leach said.
Leach said he visited the site and gave his recommendation to not destroy the ruins and possibly shift plans for the garage on the site.
“I’m not trying to beat a dead horse here. It’s nothing to do with me. All I’m trying to do is make sure the ordinance is followed and it was. What they did is what they wanted to do. It’s unfortunate,” Leach said.
