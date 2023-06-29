CUMBERLAND – Community Elementary School is getting a playground to match its ongoing facility upgrades.
Members of the Community School Association went before the Town Council last week and received unanimous approval for $366,612 playground renovation.
The playground has been in tough shape, and is now undergoing $50,000 worth of fixes as agreed to by Mayor Jeff Mutter last year but delayed due to supply chain issues.
Lisa Goldstein, president of the association and parent of a Community 4th-grader, explained how this is a primary play space for 660 students, plus many children in the neighborhood. It is boarded up, with a cracking slide, graffiti-covered equipment, and no swings at all after one broke, she said. Children deserve working, accessible and safe play equipment, she said.
“This is embarrassing for our town,” she said, and unfair to children and unsafe for them.
Meghan O’Brien, of installer O’Brien and Sons, said the current playground is in a state of great disrepair and the new playground will be larger, safer, and up to standards. It will be “super beneficial to children of all abilities,” she said, including “greatly improved accessibility,” with larger and more appropriate types of equipment that are engaging for children of all abilities, including the large population of children with sensory processing disorders. This playground is critical to the goal of giving students a break and helping them rein in their very active brains, she said.
With modern materials and manufacturing capabilities, said O’Brien, officials should expect this playground to last 25 to 30 years.
School Committee member Denis Collins commended association leaders for advocating with Mayor Jeff Mutter for a new playground, saying he’s been responsive to the students’ needs.
Collins told the council that the Community School playground is in the worst shape of any in town. Councilor Peter Bradley asked about other playgrounds, and Collins said some replacement work is planned for the Cumberland Hill School playground and at others. This playground also gets a lot of use from the surrounding community, he said.
Funding for the project is coming from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Goldstein thanked officials effusively for investing in this school community.
The new playground is several months away from construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.