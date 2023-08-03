The Long Barn at Franklin Farm on Abbott Run Valley Road includes 1810, 1865 and 1890 sections. The milking barn is connected on the right side, but the smaller tractor barn to the left is not considered part of the historic structure.
Brock Papineu, of Cumberland, carries buckets filled with yellow squash he picked during the annual vegetable harvest at Franklin Farm in Cumberland on Monday. The community farm produces thousands of pounds of food each year to donate to local food banks. See the story about efforts to restore the farm’s historic barn on Page 22.
Chip Thurlow is in charge of weighing and distributing the vegetables at Franklin Farm in Cumberland. He said they expected to harvest about 1,500 pounds of vegetables on Monday, and year to date, they have harvested 18,200 pounds.
CUMBERLAND – An application from the town for a Community Development Block Grant of $1,033,500 would send $500,000 each to Franklin Farm to renovate the historic Long Barn, and to the 1890 Amaral Building next to Town Hall to establish a new community center.
An additional $33,500, also to benefit low-income to moderate-income residents in town, would send $33,500 to Community Care Alliance to fund adult literacy programs.
The Town Council on July 19 approved the grant application.
Pam Thurlow, of Franklin Farm, explained the need for the $500,000 to the farm, saying planned renovations to the Long Barn are intended to preserve an important historic asset that serves as a focal point of farm activities addressing food insecurity.
The facility, say farm representatives, is essential to sorting, packaging and distributing produce directly benefiting nearly 8,000 households of low to moderate income each year.
Thurlow said the barn is important to everything done at the farm to feed people, from equipment to food storage, boxing to shipping. The barn is not in solid structural condition, he said, and is collapsing. The asphalt roof and 1810 timbers are starting to sag, she said, and they need to stabilize the structure “to keep doing the work we’re doing.”
On the Amaral project, the town was awarded a $1 million CDBG grant last year toward the estimated $2 million cost, and has committed $625,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the additional ARPA funds, if acquired, would cover the shortfall as well as allow possible reallocation of the ARPA funds to other projects.
On the $33,500, Sarah King of the mayor’s office said CCA will use the funds to continue the adult literacy program it’s offered in Cumberland for more than 10 years. One English as a second language class and a pre-GED class will be offered. In past years, 16 lower income students have received instruction that helped enhance their ability to connect with the community and find employment. Students who participate are unemployed or underemployed at the time of enrollment.
