NORTH PROVIDENCE – Longtime Town Council attorney Mark Welch has departed the part-time job to pursue his lifelong goal of joining the Rhode Island Judiciary, taking a post as magistrate at the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.
The Town Council last week officially accepted his resignation after 26 years in North Providence, including first as solicitor and then as legal counsel to the council, and wished him well on this next phase of his career.
Council President Dino Autiello thanked Welch for his 26 years of service, saying he’s done a tremendous job and the council has never had an ethics violation or Open Meetings Act violation under his watch. Welch will be sorely missed, said Autiello, adding that people don’t realize how much hard work the attorney put in for the town and its residents.
Welch said he’s enjoyed working with leaders, saying it’s been his honor to represent the town and he’s grateful for the experience. He said they’ve worked together to make sure the town and its residents, including elderly, school and business communities, have thrived, and he will treasure the memories of what they’ve done forever.
He added that he looks forward to maintaining relationships with those in town.
After accepting the letter of resignation with regret, the council appointed Providence Deputy City Solicitor Charles Ruggerio as the council’s new attorney, effective Aug. 1.
Ruggerio will earn $25,000 per year, paid for out of the remainder of the legal budget and then from the council’s contingency line item until next year’s budget, with no health benefits.
Ruggerio said he looks forward to serving the council and the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.