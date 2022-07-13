LINCOLN/PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – The area of Higginson Avenue and Moshassuck Industrial Highway has been described as a “dead zone” between three municipalities, where old furniture, car parts and other assorted trash is often abandoned.
Since the area spans three communities, Lincoln, Pawtucket and Central Falls, the question has always been who is responsible for maintaining it.
Lincoln updated its town ordinances regarding litter and illegal dumping earlier this year, enacting stricter punishments for offending parties. During related discussions, Town Councilor Bruce Ogni called attention to the area near the tractor-trailer training school between Weeden Street and Higginson Avenue, calling it a “dump.”
Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould then reached out to Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, and the three leaders met last month to begin discussing a long-term plan.
Now for the first time, the three communities have committed to taking responsibility for keeping these parts of their communities and the Blackstone Valley clean.
“It’s a constant problem,” said Grebien, adding that it’s a problem plaguing all three communities. “This is a gateway to our communities.”
The officials met on Monday afternoon at North Crow Point Road, near the corner of Higginson Avenue, where people frequently discard unwanted items. A massive pile of assorted trash, old children’s toys and a stack of recliners surrounds an abandoned boat named the “love shack.”
“This is where they come to toss stuff,” said Gould. It’s also where the three communities converge. Just up the hill, Rivera points out the location of the future Central Falls High School.
“I have to be realistic, my residents are coming here to dump things, too,” Rivera said. “It’s all of our problem … this is completely unacceptable.”
Grebien agreed, saying it’s an issue that’s “important to all of us.”
In Pawtucket, he said moving to scheduled bulky item pickups has been a bit of a challenge. Some residents follow the rules by making an appointment and paying a fee to have their item picked up, but many don’t.
Ultimately, he said, it’s the residents who pay for the destruction of others, but they want to “throw the cost back onto those in violation.”
“There’s a cost to our residents when we have to come pick this up and we’re trying to balance that,” he said. “We make it as convenient as we can but there’s still people out there who are still going to throw it on the sidewalk.”
Lincoln is doing just that with its updated ordinance, which established higher fines for littering and a system where those caught may be asked to pick up litter for up to 25 hours as a potential punishment. Central Falls also has a schedule of fees for those caught dumping trash.
“We want to make examples of the people who are caught doing this,” Gould said, noting that the town recently caught its first litterbug in the act on camera since changing the ordinance. The suspect will appear in municipal court.
“When you start seeing people in The Breeze and they say, ‘hey, wait a second, it’s a $500 fine and I have to pick up litter on the side of the road?’”
Back in the day, Gould said the police would receive a complaint about illegal dumping and follow up on it when they could. He’s encouraging local departments to be more proactive.
“Now we’re going to tell our police departments to keep an eye on it and if they see anything, to get after it. If they catch someone, they’re being sent to court,” he said.
Town Councilor TJ Russo, whose district spans down Higginson, said the council eager to “aggressively enforce” its new ordinance with $500 fines and community service. “We need that deterrent,” he said.
In the meantime, the officials committed to working in tandem to tackle the problem, and said their respective departments of public works would be sent out to start cleaning up the area. They also promised to continue to work with businesses in that area to address the issue.
