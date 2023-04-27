NORTH SMITHFIELD – Decisions on the future of police facilities in town are coming to a head, and the Municipal Building Review Task Force and Town Council were set to meet jointly this week on potential votes for short-term and long-term fixes.
Representatives from Tecton Architects were to be there for a meeting Wednesday, April 26, to make recommendations for a potential vote on immediate repairs to the current police station on Smithfield Road and present updates on planned construction of a new police station at the existing site.
Task force Chairperson Paul Vadenais, updating the Town Council on April 17, said they met with Tecton on April 13 on immediate repairs to the police station to satisfy the requests of the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust, which has said that immediate work needs to be done.
Vadenais said they are doing the planning for the immediate repairs “like a shopping list” depending on where costs settle, bidding out pieces of it individually and making decisions based on where pricing comes in.
There has been a $1 million budget for this work since day one, said Vadenais, and the current estimate is $727,000 for construction and total project cost of $957,000, within that budget. They were to review items with Tecton and then make recommendations to the Town Council.
Part of the discussion this week was to be on how the board wants to see the work done. Much of the cost will be determined by how deep the decomposition is leading to compromising of the building’s facade, said Vadenais.
Tecton had draft drawings ready to go for April 26 to become official stamped drawings, said Vadenais.
As of now, town officials are planning a bond question on a new police station to coincide with a special congressional election this fall, said Vadenais. Tecton representatives are confident that they can fit a more affordable one-story police station on the existing property.
Council President Kim Alves asked if the financial situation that caused a delay in the process for approving a new police station has settled down at all, and Vadenais said that “escalation is leveling off” and work is slowing down a bit as more large projects are paused due to numerous factors. The town is fortunate to be considering this project post-pandemic, he said, as projects priced pre-pandemic are facing all sorts of issues and are “way out of whack.” He cited the example of a pre-pandemic bond passing for a new police station in Quincy, Mass. for $125 million, and how that project is now $23 million over budget and officials are trying to find the money to finish.
Short-term fixes to the current police station include to doorways, ramp, roof, sidewalks, facade, and back stairwell, everything to address the concerns of the Interlocal Trust “so we can continue to insure the building,” said Vadenais, many of those items on the list for the past three years.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton asked if any of the immediate repairs are related to renovations to address safety concerns inside, and Vadenais said it’s mostly only related to the “envelope of the building” to address concerns.
“I would like to see something done inside the building as well,” said Hamilton.
She cited as an example the police chief’s description of porcelain toilets that crack because windows don’t close entirely to keep the cold out. She said it won’t take much to complete simple upgrades for employees, such as adding toilets, painting, and fixing floors so employees in dispatch can roll their chairs again.
Councilor Claire O’Hara described the items as “basic human needs,” saying she agrees with Hamilton that they need to be addressed. She said if inspectors from the Department of Health were to walk through the station, they would condemn certain parts of it.
Vadenais said nothing is preventing the town from undertaking some of those interior repairs separately from the immediate repairs project, saying they could be funded through bond money.
(1) comment
Aged porcelain toilets that crack due to bit of cold air? Lol.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.