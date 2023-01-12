Homeless encampment
Buy Now

A heavy equipment operator clears what was once a homeless encampment off the bike path near Clinton Street.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

WOONSOCKET – On Jan. 4, residents of a homeless encampment on Clinton Street were awoken to city workers notifying them that they had 30 minutes to vacate the premises.

Numerous other residents and homeless advocates have since expressed anger about how the situation was handled, including homeless individuals losing many of their personal belongings due to the clean-up of the encampment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.