WOONSOCKET – On Jan. 4, residents of a homeless encampment on Clinton Street were awoken to city workers notifying them that they had 30 minutes to vacate the premises.
Numerous other residents and homeless advocates have since expressed anger about how the situation was handled, including homeless individuals losing many of their personal belongings due to the clean-up of the encampment.
Some who have also experienced homelessness in their lifetime showed up to Monday’s City Council meeting to express their anger and frustration.
Nithin Paul, a doctor and primary care physician who treats many homeless patients at Thundermist Health, mostly through preventative care, was one of many who spoke to the council on Monday, saying the lack of housing is the cause of significant health issues in the city. He described the circumstances and the impacts of the decision to tear down the encampment, proposing working with each other to find solutions.
As trauma and pain set in, homeless people try anything to help get them through the night, said Paul, a primary reason why many turn to the drugs that city employees said they found evidence of in needles on the ground.
He told the council that one of his patients who has been sober for 10 years has been living in a tent for years down at the encampment and lost drawings by his children on that Wednesday morning.
“It broke him. He’s one of the toughest people I know, he said it was one of the first times he actually cried,” said Paul.
“I urge you to work with our social services to give the help that I received and that I’m giving back today,” said Woonsocket shelter team leader Bette Gallogly, who told the council she was once homeless herself.
“It’s not a choice, nobody chooses to live that way,” she said.
“At 7:30, they were woken by three to four police officers letting them know that they had 30 minutes to gather up their things, and that sometime later in the day, there would be a bus that would take them to the armory where they could seek emergency shelter,” said Michelle Taylor, vice president of social health services at Community Care Alliance. “There was no bus to be had,” she added.
Taylor told The Breeze that it was reported by one person at the encampment that around a month ago, the city informed residents that their time was limited at the encampment. Other residents at the encampment had also mentioned that they were visited by Woonsocket police the day before and informed that someone from public works would be coming later in the day to clear out the encampment, and they should start to move out their stuff, but no one ever came.
“There’s been no coordination with us as the homeless providers in the city to support people. And so people lost their tents, their food, and clothing,” said Taylor.
“The bigger picture is that people who are homeless in Woonsocket are here because they have a connection to our community,” said Margaux Morisseau, deputy director of The Rhode Island Coalition for Homelessness.
“I’m all for trying to get people into shelter, but you have to have shelter in order to move them into it, and just arbitrarily clearing encampments when people have no place else to go makes no sense,” added Morisseau.
“It was disheartening and disturbing to learn the manner in which a homeless encampment in Woonsocket was dismantled and bulldozed earlier this week,” wrote Sen. Melissa Murray in an opinion letter on behalf of herself and colleagues in the General Assembly, Reps. Jon Brien, Robert Phillips, and Steve Casey.
“Bulldozing camps and destroying a person’s only respite from the elements is cruel and does not solve the problem of homelessness,” they added. “Furthermore, pawning off homeless on other municipalities is grossly unfair. Equally concerning is the health of the city workers who were put at risk in a hazardous situation for which they may not have been adequately prepared.”
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino told The Breeze that employees had conducted an operation that included tree cutting and brush clearing that ultimately involved the homeless encampment.
“This is a function that we provide just as part of being the Public Works Department, and it involved the homeless encampment, and they were given ample notice by the Woonsocket Police Department,” said D’Agostino.
Council President Chris Beauchamp told The Breeze that the first thing he did when he found out what happened was call D’Agostino. He said his main concern was that the individuals were given enough notice to vacate the premises, and D’Agostino told him that they were indeed notified weeks in advance.
“I go to the source of the person that went there and directed his crews to do what he had to do. Yeah, not gonna lie to me. I know him,” said Beauchamp. “But I’m reaching out to all avenues that I can.”
Beauchamp said going forward, he and the council are going to organize a meeting with local nonprofit organizations to figure out what the next steps are in working with one another. He announced the same thing to the public during Monday’s meeting, saying he called the Diocese of Providence to figure out if there are any vacant churches in the state that would be willing to house the local homeless population.
“I want to help people that want to help themselves, but there are a strict population of people that, unfortunately, actually don’t want to help themselves,” said Beauchamp. “But that being said, it’s going to be a problem that’s not going to go away.”
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has said that sanitation and safety issues factored into the decision to remove the encampment, and that the city also wanted to take into account the concerns of those who use the nearby bike and walking path.
She adds that safety, sanitation, and issues of squalor also factored in, citing concerns from people using the nearby bike/walking path.
City employee Tommy Brien made similar comments on WNRI radio last week, stating that two other city homeless encampments were left as they were because they were being kept more orderly and didn’t have complaints about the smell of human waste and excessive trash, among other issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.