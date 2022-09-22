WOONSOCKET – The Papitto Opportunity Connection announced last Thursday, Sept. 15, that Leadership Rhode Island will help the winner of the 2022 Transform Rhode Island Scholarship, Mariam Kaba of Woonsocket, implement her winning idea.
The POC is a non-profit private foundation dedicated to listening and working together with Rhode Island’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities to empower and create individual success stories by investing in education, job skills training and entrepreneurial ventures. The scholarship was launched last year by asking high school students one question: “If you had $1 million, how would you change Rhode Island’s communities of color?”
The winner of the scholarship was Kaba, the daughter of West African immigrants and currently a junior at Woonsocket High School. According to a news release, Kaba “rose above the competition with her transformative idea to develop a comprehensive program that offers career exploration, financial literacy, and job skills support as well as mental health resources for young people of color and seeks to restore communities.”
Kaba won a $25,000 scholarship for her winning idea, and the POC has committed $1 million to helping making the idea a reality.
“We met Mariam last week, which was exciting,” said Michelle Carr, executive director of LRI. She told The Breeze that LRI’ s job in this scholarship is to co-lead Kaba, as they want to spend a good amount of this fall speaking to community organizations on the ground in Woonsocket.
“How can we bolster the support through the funding and Mariam’s vision,” she said. Carr added that LRI will be working with Kaba for the next three years, and their next meeting will be focused on looking at potential partners that Kaba may want to work with.
“She’s excited about the education part, what we can best achieve and how we can achieve that through her big and bold vision,” said Carr. “We’re not putting bandages over issues, we’re looking at how we look or address the issues sustainably and how do we approach this systematically.”
Kaba will work closely with LRI’s experienced team to co-lead the project’s strategy and development. LRI will work alongside local community partners and tap into its vast network to help make the Woonsocket teen’s idea come to life. Plans include centering youth voice in the design team, whose input will be important to the success of the program designed to create real change for communities of color in Woonsocket and beyond.
“For 40 years Leadership Rhode Island has worked with the state’s emerging and established leaders to create pathways to success,” said John A. Tarantino, managing trustee of the Papitto Opportunity Connection. “We are confident that the leadership and mentoring LRI will offer to POC and Mariam on this project will maximize its potential impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.