The team and scholarship winner
Buy Now

Members of Leadership Rhode Island with scholarship winner, Mariam Kaba, center.

 Photo sent in by Deb Weinreich

WOONSOCKET – The Papitto Opportunity Connection announced last Thursday, Sept. 15, that Leadership Rhode Island will help the winner of the 2022 Transform Rhode Island Scholarship, Mariam Kaba of Woonsocket, implement her winning idea.

The POC is a non-profit private foundation dedicated to listening and working together with Rhode Island’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities to empower and create individual success stories by investing in education, job skills training and entrepreneurial ventures. The scholarship was launched last year by asking high school students one question: “If you had $1 million, how would you change Rhode Island’s communities of color?”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.