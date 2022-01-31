PROVIDENCE – Leaders of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns last week announced areas of critical importance for local communities in the 2022 legislative session and state budget.
“The governor and General Assembly will be contemplating budgets, legislation and programs that could have longstanding effects on our communities and municipal budgets, such as marijuana, housing and spending federal COVID relief funds,” said North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, who serves as president of the organization. “Every state dollar to cities and towns is effectively a dollar in property tax relief.”
Essentially, Lombardi told The Breeze, “anything we can save money on, we’re in favor of, anything that costs us, we’re not.”
The league’s priorities include tangible tax reform, tax cap exception for new growth, and the car tax phase-out.
“The tangible property tax places enormous compliance burdens on small businesses and municipalities,” said Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a statement. “There is a lot of time and resources allotted to the collections of this revenue for municipalities and businesses. Each community should be given the opportunity to develop a plan that works for their community for the collection of certain tangible taxes.”
Tangible taxes are levied on property that can be moved, such as equipment and furniture.
Budget/fiscal priorities include: Maintain funding for distressed communities; fully fund the payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program and education aid and address education funding formula concerns; increase the state share of teacher pension contributions above the current 40 percent level; allocate funds to the Municipal Infrastructure Grant program; expedite funding and project timelines for State Transportation Improvement Plan projects to maximize the American Rescue Plan Act capital fund; and oppose Agency “Scoops.”
Workforce management
• Reform to binding arbitration and lifetime contracts;
• Fairness for municipal disability pensions;
• Extend state-level injured-on-duty reforms to municipalities;
• And improve the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.
Housing and land use
• Expand definition of qualifying affordable housing;
• Modify maximum tax on low-income property;
• And support reasonable modifications to existing land use standards while rejecting state-imposed criteria that hinder local input.
Local control and state pre-emption
• Local regulatory rights and revenue-sharing in any proposal to legalize marijuana;
• And allowing communities to adopt their own tax exemptions.
