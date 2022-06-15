NORTH PROVIDENCE – A massive pep rally in the North Providence High School gymnasium last Wednesday ended in the surprise announcement that Lisa Leaheey is Rhode Island’s Teacher of the Year.
Leaheey, who teaches all levels of high school English, was chosen as the district Teacher of the Year in 2020 for her dedication to students and the support she offered during distance learning.
“I started my teaching career right here in this building in room 304,” she said during last week’s rally, which started as ruse to celebrate seniors and ended with the arrival of state and local officials to announce the award
“My entire 22-year career has been right here with all of you and I can’t imagine anything different,” she said. “There’s no way it could be better anywhere else. Once a Cougar, always a Cougar.”
Leaheey has been connected to North Providence since she was a little girl. Coming from a family of educators, her father was principal at Birchwood Middle School until the early ’90s.
Though she isn’t from North Providence, Leaheey still remembers cheering for the town in the basketball finals.
Since she starting teaching here, she said she’s made incredible, lifelong friendships with her colleagues and students, joking that it’s somewhat unsettling that she’s starting to have the children of former students in class.
“It’s an absolute joy to talk with you and learn with you every day,” she said, telling the students that they’re the reason she’s at NPHS. “You all inspire me.”
“I aim to honor you and honor NPHS and the district the community as the 2023 State Teacher of the Year, she said.
Principal Christen Magill said Leaheey exemplifies the “best of the best.”
She holds master’s degrees in English, and curriculum and instruction with a focus in technology integration.
She created the district’s technology integration and distance learning support website during the pandemic. She’s also a FUSE Technology Integration Coach and chair for the NEASC Decennial Accreditation visits.
Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green described Leaheey as a “teacher’s teacher” who helped others adjust during height of the pandemic. When she asked the crowd for a display of who has been helped by Leaheey, hands shot up everywhere across the gymnasium.
“With her empathy and humility she sets a profound example to all educators across the state,” she said. “We look forward to seeing the work your going to do with this platform.”
As Teacher of the Year, Leaheey will be working with RIDE to support education statewide, including “strengthening professional development and engaging classrooms.” She will now under consideration for National Teacher of the Year.
In a statement, Gov. Dan McKee thanked Leaheey for dedicating her life to “helping think critically, challenge themselves and strive for success. I am proud to have Lisa, a lifelong learner and tireless student advocate, representing our state as the 2023 Rhode Island Teacher of the Year.”
“As a parent of school-aged children, I see the direct impact teachers can have on our youth,” said Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos. “They truly change lives, and Lisa is a shining example of an educator who not only helps students excel, but also provides knowledge, inspiration, vision, and mission to our high schoolers. Lisa is the perfect person to guide these students as they approach their next chapter.”
Supt. Joseph Goho, who hired Leaheey when he was principal at NPHS, said she is “an exemplary educator” who “continues to be a highly-respected role model due to her exceptional content knowledge and successful evidence-based pedagogical practices.”
“Simply put, Lisa is the real deal,” he said “We are so proud to have her represent our school community and are thrilled to see the impact she has in this new role.”
