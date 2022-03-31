FOSTER – Leaning dangerously to one side, the long-standing eyesore wooden sign once used for the Candlestick Inn has been targeted once again by the Foster building official as unsafe and in need of demolition. It remains to be seen whether this latest action will lead to it coming down.
Foster Building Official Larry Desormier said he posted a red sticker on the structure last week declaring it unsafe after members of the Town Council and Planning Board brought it to his attention.
Desormier said he checked out the sign, located across the street from Foster Variety Feed and More at 153 Danielson Pike, and agreed with the council that it needs to be taken down before someone gets hurt. He said the property owner, Gino Costantino, will be contacted with a letter notifying him of the immediate need for the sign to be taken down.
Originally used to mark the long-gone Candlestick Inn, letters can still be made out to read “Hopscotch” on one side. The wooden sign is weathered and gray, and scribbled with graffitti.
Whenever he sees a sign or building in disrepair, Desormier said he attempts to bring it to the property owner’s attention before proceeding with placing a sticker.
“That was an easy one to spot, it is right out there in the open,” he said.
Desormier said people often stop by the sign to take a phone call or run off into the woods for a bathroom break. He said he’s witnessed parents changing a child’s diaper at the pull-off spot.
He said the structure is unsafe, and could fall over at any moment. With recent windstorms uprooting large trees, Desormier said it is a matter of time before it falls.
“I don’t want anyone going near it. It’s not safe. It needs to come down,” he said.
Costantino has the right to repair the sign, he added. The sign is grandfathered into the town, allowing for the oversized structures along Danielson Pike. He said Costantino resisted tearing it down in the past, with hopes to rebuild a business on the site.
Desormier said Costantino has the option to repair or rebuild the sign at the same size if he wishes.
“He’s afraid to lose the square footage. It’s something we’re willing to work on him with,” he said.
Planning Board member Anthony Renzi has fought to remove blight like the old sign on Route 6 for several years. He said in his opinion, the blight deters potential new business to the town, and is unsightly.
“I’ve been arguing about that sign forever,” Renzi said.
He said the owner was ordered to remove the sign in the early 2000s as well, and somehow managed to avoid doing so. He said Costantino received several legal notices and potential fines, but the sign still stands.
“He never did anything. No one ever did anything about it,” Renzi said
Renzi said he does not take placement of the sticker as a signal that the town is taking blight more seriously. He said he understands there is a process to follow, and wants to see actual enforcement happen. If the sign still doesn’t come down, the town should do it for the owner, he said, and then bill Costantino. Given the sign’s condition, Renzi said he would not offer the option to rebuild it.
Still, Renzi said, he does not have much trust in the town.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said.
Sen. Gordon Rogers, who represents Foster, said Costantino was notified of the need to remove the signs years ago, but Rogers has not been able to reach him. He said the blight is an ongoing issue that the town will continue to work to solve.
