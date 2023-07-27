Marie Walkow, of Learning Tree Preschool and Childcare Center, opened her third child care center at the Village of Waterman Lake, where she will have inter-generational programs with seniors from the independent living facility. From left, are Carter Walkow, Marie Walkow, and Oliver Walkow.
SMITHFIELD – The Learning Tree Preschool and Childcare Center has opened its third location at the Village at Waterman Lake, where the child care and preschool facility will invite seniors into the center for inter-generational projects and events.
Owner Marie Walkow opened the Learning Tree’s third center after having an extensive waiting list at her two other locations in Smithfield and Warwick.
Of the new Greenville location, which she leases from the Village, she said, “It’s my pride and joy.”
The Greenville Learning Tree will collaborate with seniors at the Village at Waterman Lake in its assisted living program for monthly programs and activities, as well as to hosting seniors to read to children up to age 5.
“We’ll collaborate on anything from cooking to crafts,” said Walkow. “They’re all really excited about it.”
Walkow said the scenic view of Waterman Lake is unbeatable, and creates a peaceful atmosphere for the children. She said it’s been a lifelong passion for her to care for and educate children. She has a master’s degree in early childhood development that she used to help create a curriculum focused on children’s social and emotional well-being.
The center features separate areas for infants and toddlers, as well as children up to 5 years old.
The infants learn sign language while older children can learn potty-training. There is yoga on Fridays, and sensory lessons for students every day. The outdoor play area is shaded, and Walkow said it is meant to keep children learning while having fun.
Classes are filling up quickly, Walkow said, and suggested that interested parents and guardians contact the center or visit its website for more information.
Walkow is hosting an open house today, July 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. More information is available at www.mylearningtree.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.