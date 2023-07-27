Marie Walkow of Learning Tree Preschool and Childcare Center
Marie Walkow, of Learning Tree Preschool and Childcare Center, opened her third child care center at the Village of Waterman Lake, where she will have inter-generational programs with seniors from the independent living facility. From left, are Carter Walkow, Marie Walkow, and Oliver Walkow.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – The Learning Tree Preschool and Childcare Center has opened its third location at the Village at Waterman Lake, where the child care and preschool facility will invite seniors into the center for inter-generational projects and events.

Owner Marie Walkow opened the Learning Tree’s third center after having an extensive waiting list at her two other locations in Smithfield and Warwick.

