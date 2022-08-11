Front Street plaza sign
The Lincoln Zoning Board will allow property owner James Risko to add an LED sign onto an existing pylon at Risko’s Front Street plaza.

 Breeze photo by

Nicole Dotzenrod

LINCOLN – After much debate, the owner of the Lincoln Shopping Center on Front Street has been granted local approval to install an electric signboard at the front of the plaza.

But there are still questions about whether the sign will go up, as it still needs state approval.

