CUMBRERLAND – After raising exactly $7,000 during her first fundraiser for Day 1, an organization supporting victims of sexual assault, 2021 Cumberland High School graduate Sarah Leduc is hoping for even better results in year two.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Leduc, now a biomedical science major at Quinnipiac University, with a minor in microbiology and immunology with a pre-med designation, is working with various local partners, including Cumberland schools to raise funds.
Day 1 provides various programs, therapy, resources and supplies to survivors of sexual assault, relying almost entirely on charitable support.
On April 8, Cumberland will host a district-wide dress-down day, where people can donate $5. Burrillville, Coventry, Smithfield and Lincoln are also joining in the effort, and Leduc plans to draw in more schools next year.
The number at Day 1, which provides workshops and trauma-based yoga, as well as a hotline for victims, is 401-421-4100.
Leduc’s fundraiser can be found on GoFundMe under Support Survivors of Sexual Assault. The goal is again $7,000, but the hope is to greatly exceed that.
Leduc, daughter of Karie and Keith Leduc of Cumberland, said she plans to continue her fundraiser for many years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.