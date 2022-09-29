Route 44 at Greenville Avenue
Route 44 through Greenville continues to be a dangerous stretch of roadway.

SMITHFIELD – Removing the left turn option and adding signage off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike is the first among many planned steps to alleviate traffic congestion and accidents along the Route 44 corridor in Greenville, says Town Councilor Sean Kilduff.

Kilduff said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation gave the town several recommendations after conducting an in-depth study at the request of the Smithfield Traffic Safety Commission.

