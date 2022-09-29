SMITHFIELD – Removing the left turn option and adding signage off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike is the first among many planned steps to alleviate traffic congestion and accidents along the Route 44 corridor in Greenville, says Town Councilor Sean Kilduff.
Kilduff said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation gave the town several recommendations after conducting an in-depth study at the request of the Smithfield Traffic Safety Commission.
The STSC first introduced the matter to the State Traffic Commission in August of last year, and requested that the board look to add a traffic signal at the Greenville Avenue and Putnam Pike intersection.
Kilduff said the state made several recommendations to help alleviate traffic in the area. He said each will be attempted at different times to discover which solution works based on new data collected. Besides removing the turning lane, the State Traffic Commission is also looking into putting in a roundabout at Putnam Pike and Austin Avenue, as well as a traffic light at Greenville Avenue.
“What we’re trying to do is see what is going to be the best remedy to adjust traffic buildup,” Kilduff said.
The state is also looking toward adjusting the timing of lights on Route 44, he added.
“The next steps are to go through the data, and from there, find out what is best,” he said.
Kilduff, who lives off Greenville Avenue, said he deals with the dangerous intersection every day and has witnessed the increasing buildup of traffic caused by the intersection.
“It’s not great, but it’s getting worse,” he said.
Kilduff said he hopes work will begin as soon as possible at the intersection, including no longer allowing a left turn off of Greenville Avenue. He said signs will be put up on the state roads.
Ultimately, the state Traffic Commission and STSC will work together to put in the best solution, Kilduff said.
He said he is grateful to the many residents who brought the intersection to the town’s attention and helped keep the issue alive. He said it is a long, drawn-out process that involves the state because Putnam Pike is a state road.
“I’m grateful for everyone trusting the process while dealing with the important situation over there,” he said.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said work will begin immediately on Route 44 installing signs from the library up to Austin Avenue, as well as trimming greenery to make signs more visible.
The staged approach will then proceed with the ban on turning left off Greenville Avenue. If successful, Rossi said the Greenville Avenue intersection may be redesigned in a “bean-shape” to further prevent left turns. He said the prohibition on left turns is only enforceable by police if both commissions approve of the change.
Rossi said studies on a potential roundabout at Austin Avenue are continuing, and are dependent on if enough space is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.