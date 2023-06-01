LINCOLN – If iGaming is legalized, the town of Lincoln may see a decrease in profit from Bally’s, with the potential to gain no profit from virtual gambling.
Lincoln currently receives 1.45 percent of all revenue generated from the video lottery terminals (slot machines) and 1 percent of all table game revenue from Bally’s Resort and Casino in Lincoln.
Though Bally’s projects that iGaming would bring in an extra $210 million in tax revenue for the state over five years, and 50 percent of the online slot gaming revenue would go directly to the state’s general fund, there are no current plans to hand over any revenue to the town.
Local officials say they’re concerned that the ease of accessibility of iGaming will draw gamblers away from visiting Bally’s, leading to a decrease in the town’s profits from the casino, subsequently hurting tourism in Lincoln.
Council President Keith Macksoud said iGaming will also encourage individual gambling instead of “companion play,” where someone brings a friend, spouse or family member along with them to the casino, therefore generating more traffic, exposure and business to the area.
At a special Town Council meeting on May 24, the council spoke on amending House Bill 6348 and Senate Bill 948, which currently have no mention of revenue generated by iGaming to be dispersed to Lincoln.
In the proposed amendment, which received unanimous approval from the council, the town is asking that revenue from iGaming match their current revenue agreement with Bally’s. “If people aren’t visiting, we’re going to be missing out,” said Town Administrator Phil Gould.
Councilor Arthur Russo made the point that “even if people aren’t coming, we still have to provide services. We still have to have police and fire ready to go.”
The Senate bill on iGaming was discussed on May 10 and the House bill discussed on May 19, and both were held for further study.
