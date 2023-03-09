The 50-plus members of the cast and crew take a well-deserved break from a rehearsal of the Smithfield High School production of “Legally Blonde – The Musical” last Thursday night. There will be three shows over this weekend, March 10-12.
Smithfield High School music and drama students toast a courtroom victory during a rehearsal of “Legally Blonde — The Musical” last Thursday night. From left are, Maddie McDonough, Garrett Moroni, Sonny Carbo, Alex Garcia, Rosemary Fochler and Sophie Owen. The play will be presented this weekend in the school auditorium.
Sophia Lama, Joey Avery and Sonny Corbo perform in a courtroom scene during a dress rehearsal of “Legally Blonde — The Musical” last Thursday night. Music and Drama students at Smithfield High School are presenting the musical this weekend, March 10th, 11th and 12th.
The UPS Guy, played by Jameson Lytle, right, takes a well-choreographed spill during a rehearsal for the Smithfield High School production of “Legally Blonde — The Musical” last Thursday night. Rosemary Fochler, left, plays main character Elle Woods, and Julia Butera, center, plays Paulette. The play will be presented in three performance over the weekend of March 10-12th at the Smithfield High School auditorium. Admission is $15.
Smithfield High School music and drama students Maddie McDonough and Rosemary Fochler perform in a dress rehearsal of “Legally Blonde - The Musical” last Thursday night. The musical will be present over the weekend, March 10-12th.
Smithfield High School students Sonny Corbo and Natalie Tomah participate in a dress rehearsal of “Legally Blonde — The Musical” last Thursday night, March 2, in the school auditorium. The production will happen live this weekend, March 10-12.
Rosemary Fochler, far right, playing main character "Elle Woods," talks to other cast members of the Smithfield High School production of “Legally Blonde - The Musical” during a dress rehearsal in the auditorium last Thursday night.
The 50-plus members of the cast and crew take a well-deserved break from a rehearsal of the Smithfield High School production of “Legally Blonde – The Musical” last Thursday night. There will be three shows over this weekend, March 10-12.
Smithfield High School music and drama students toast a courtroom victory during a rehearsal of “Legally Blonde — The Musical” last Thursday night. From left are, Maddie McDonough, Garrett Moroni, Sonny Carbo, Alex Garcia, Rosemary Fochler and Sophie Owen. The play will be presented this weekend in the school auditorium.
Sophia Lama, Joey Avery and Sonny Corbo perform in a courtroom scene during a dress rehearsal of “Legally Blonde — The Musical” last Thursday night. Music and Drama students at Smithfield High School are presenting the musical this weekend, March 10th, 11th and 12th.
The UPS Guy, played by Jameson Lytle, right, takes a well-choreographed spill during a rehearsal for the Smithfield High School production of “Legally Blonde — The Musical” last Thursday night. Rosemary Fochler, left, plays main character Elle Woods, and Julia Butera, center, plays Paulette. The play will be presented in three performance over the weekend of March 10-12th at the Smithfield High School auditorium. Admission is $15.
Smithfield High School music and drama students Maddie McDonough and Rosemary Fochler perform in a dress rehearsal of “Legally Blonde - The Musical” last Thursday night. The musical will be present over the weekend, March 10-12th.
Smithfield High School students Sonny Corbo and Natalie Tomah participate in a dress rehearsal of “Legally Blonde — The Musical” last Thursday night, March 2, in the school auditorium. The production will happen live this weekend, March 10-12.
Rosemary Fochler, far right, playing main character "Elle Woods," talks to other cast members of the Smithfield High School production of “Legally Blonde - The Musical” during a dress rehearsal in the auditorium last Thursday night.
SMITHFIELD — Smithfield High School presents its spring musical adaptation of the movie, “Legally Blonde,” this weekend, telling the tale of Elle Woods as she pursues her dream to be a lawyer.
The play promises to be action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, said Sandi Brenner, SHS box office manager in a press release.
“This musical is so much fun, it should be illegal,” Brenner said.
SHS Choral Director Katherine Young said the students voted on their favorite selection of a few options, and chose “Legally Blonde.”
SHS student and “Legally Blonde” lead Rosemary Fochler, who plays Elle Woods, said playing the role of Woods helped her with her confidence as she connected with her character. Fochler said she loves coming to rehearsals every day and is grateful to work with such a positive and energetic cast. She said the experience has been wonderful, challenging and rewarding.
“Elle isn’t who people think she is – she’s independent, intelligent, and a complex character. It has been fun to put myself into all of those emotions that she endures throughout the show. In the end, Elle is the hero and she shows her strength and leadership in surprising ways.”
Show times are Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m.
Advanced order tickets are $12 for students and adults, and close on Thursday, March 9, at noon. Visit https://our.show/shslegblonde for more information and online tickets.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Cash is preferred, though cards will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.