CUMBERLAND – Tammy Lemieux, Transition Classroom teacher at Cumberland High School, has been named Cumberland’s 2023-2024 District Teacher of the Year.
Because she worked in administration for many years, Lemieux said winning the recognition of the District Teacher of the Year came “as a complete shock.”
“I feel like special educators don’t often get chosen because we have a very different role in our day-to-day lives, so the fact that I was chosen in my very first year in this position meant so much to me,” Lemieux said
“I’m not one of those teachers who looks at the calendar and counts down the days… I absolutely love teaching,” she said.
After initially dabbling in legal work, Lemieux realized she belonged in education. In 2006, she began her teaching career, working in the Cumberland School Department as an extended school year teacher.
From there, Lemieux went on to be a resource teacher at North Cumberland Middle School before being transferred to CHS to do resource model work. She then took on the position of coordinator of special education for the high school, then for the elementary schools as well.
This past school year, Lemieux was able to do what she truly loves, work with special education students in the trade and vocational program.
“These young adults bring everyone they know joy, including me,” said Lemieux. “Sometimes I leave and my face hurts from smiling and laughing so much.”
The transition classroom program helps special education students who have finished high school graduation requirements learn the skills they need to enter the workforce and thrive in the post-high school world. Some of these tasks include learning how to cook for themselves and how to clean up after themselves.
“We’re teaching students things that may seem simple, but really help them to become independent,” Lemieux said. “It’s everyday stuff we take for granted or don’t like doing, but they really enjoy learning how to do it.”
CHS is partnered with Cumberland Hill Elementary, which is running a clothing drive. To both complete community service and to learn household chores, the students are washing and folding all of the collected clothes.
Lemieux said she loves being able to show students and those around them that they are capable, no matter what. “This is truly the best job in the whole world, I can’t believe I get paid to do this,” she said.
Lemieux brings the students to other community partners every Wednesday, such as the Audubon Society or the Hotel for Homeless Dogs.
Once they’ve developed skills, students are able to pursue paid jobs at a variety of local places, such Savers, Mount St. Rita’s, PriceRite, the Cumberland Public Library and more.
Lemieux told The Breeze, “I’m incredibly proud of the way Cumberland embraces their community of students and adults with disabilities. We always have work to do, but I’m so thankful for our community partners for giving our students a chance.”
She said her job would not be possible without these partners, and that she hopes her winning this award will draw in even more businesses that are willing to collaborate with the CHS transition classroom students.
Lemieux also said winning this award means administrators recognize the value of the transition program, and they see the progress the students are able to make within it. “For me, that’s the best part,” she said.
Lemieux’s passion for community involvement extends beyond the classroom, as she coaches a unified volleyball team and advises the Helping Hands Interact club. This after-school club focuses on volunteerism, and members are required to complete three hours of community service each month.
One of Lemieux’s favorite places to volunteer is at the MAE Organization. Every Sunday, she and a few students gather at Bouley Field in Woonsocket to feed the homeless. This past year, she and the Helping Hands Club received the MAE organization’s humanitarian award.
“I’m truly having the time of my life,” said Lemieux. “I love coming to work every single day, and seeing these students thrive makes me happy… I love my job.”
