PAWTUCKET – Nicole Lemire has received the National Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Lemire, a 6th-grade science teacher at Slater Middle School, received the award during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 24. It is the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on a K-12 math and science teacher.
Lemire said that in December 2019 she found out that she had unanimously received the nomination for the award by administrators in the school district and was encouraged to apply. Up until she was nominated, she had never heard of the award.
“I felt like I owed it to them, for their faith and belief in me, to just apply,” she said. “I made that my goal, just to apply for this award, I never thought that I would win anything with such a prestigious award.”
She went through the application process which was rigorous and included a narrative, a lesson example, resume, and a professional development and leadership qualities component.
“I said to myself, ‘you know what, this is an excellent reflective opportunity,’” Lemire said. “I had been teaching at that point for 17 years and I thought it was a great opportunity to reflect on my practice, make sure I was still providing higher order thinking to my kids, that I was keeping them engaged, using good teaching practices, staying current and relative, as at least I would get that out of it.”
Lemire went through the entire application and submitted it early in 2020, completing her goal of applying. From there she said to herself, “whatever was meant to be would be.”
In April 2020, Lemire received an email saying she was a state finalist for the award. Last June, she received the state award.
After the state award, the finalists in each award category for math and science were forwarded to a national selection committee which met to select the awardees at the national level.
Lemire said the state award came during a time that was an emotional rollercoaster for her. A month prior to receiving it, she said she had found a lump and received a biopsy the next day. A few hours after receiving the state award, she received a phone call from my doctor informing her that the lump she had found was breast cancer.
Lemire said she knew the prize for the teachers chosen to be National Presidential Awardees was to be flown down to Washington, D.C. and presented the award by the president, in addition to receiving $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.
After receiving the state award, Lemire said she realized she had a real chance at receiving the national award.
“I thought about how if I did win, I would mess up the whole experience because of how I was going through breast cancer treatments,” she said. “It was the highest of highs in my career and the lowest of lows in my life.”
Due to the nomination coming right before the pandemic started, Lemire said that there was a delay with receiving the awards. She receiving emails telling nominees to reapply if they had not heard back yet about their application.
“Because I had already applied and had no idea that it would be possible to win, I just decided to wait and just wanted to see how it played out. Then one night I was going through my email and I was expecting it to be another ‘don’t forget to apply,’ but this one said ‘congratulations, awardee,’” Lemire said. “’I thought, ‘huh, that’s odd’ and I read the email a few times before I hit the line where it said to provide the information for the direct deposit form, because part of the award was $10,000. I was shocked, to say the least.”
Lemire said she never expected to win.
“I just think about my name being attached to that and it’s just mind-blowing,” Lemire said. “I just try to do a good job and try to go in, do what is right for my kids and make sure that I am on my A-game every day, delivering the best level of instruction that I can and make sure I do right by them. I just try to be a good teacher.”
Lemire said that due to COVID-19, the normal award presentation by the president in Washington, D.C. was postponed until a later date. For Lemire, this worked out perfectly, as she was able to go through surgery and chemotherapy and when the time comes, she will be able to go to Washington and receive the award.
“You take a step back and words like ‘prestigious’ and ‘nationally recognized,’ those words don’t describe me, I just go in and do what I think is a good job, I’m plain, I’m regular, I’m just Ms. Lemire,” she said. “Sometimes I have to step back because that’s not me, I’m very under the radar, I’m very low-key. I always knew I wanted to be a teacher that was ingrained in me, so to know that the passion I have for teaching, and to know that I get to do what I have always wanted to do and get recognized for it and told that I do it well, it doesn’t seem real. To know that that is recognized and honored, it is very humbling, it’s an honor. It leaves me at a loss for words.”
Lemire said that the Pawtucket school district has been extremely supportive to her throughout the process and that she has received an outpouring of support from her colleagues and other teachers within the district congratulating her on the achievement.
Kerry Needham, another science teacher at Slater, said for a story last year that she was blessed to have met Lemire 10 years ago when they became teaching partners.
“She’s way more than just my teaching partner, she’s one of my best friends,” she said, noting that Lemire is passionate, driven, dedicated, and a lifelong learner. “I don’t know anyone attending more professional development,” Needham said, and she inspires everyone to be better and has a great rapport with students.
