SMITHFIELD – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council has begun a partnership with the Leo Bouchard Conservation Center after the Town Council approved the WRWC’s use of the property for its environmental education programming.
Yvonne Wingard of the WRWC said the non-profit will use the facility at 5 Waterview Drive, to provide educational programming to students throughout the Woonasquatucket River Watershed.
Located on the Stillwater Reservoir, the center will serve as a key location for the WRWC’s environmental education programs in the northern part of the watershed, states a WRWC blog post. According to its website, the WRWC works to create positive environmental, social, and economic change by revitalizing the Woonasquatucket River, its greenway, and its communities. In addition to sharing the center with the town and the Conservation Commission, notes the site, the WRWC raised funds for the center to invest in materials for educational enrichment and improvements to the center.
The Annenberg Foundation and James M. Cox Foundation are providing funding for amenities such as indoor sports and outdoor classroom-style seating, a kayak and cone rack, and hands-on educational exhibits.
“Having worked closely with the town of Smithfield and the Smithfield Conservation Commission to obtain permission to share the center, the WRWC is looking forward to providing enriching opportunities to teach students about life and ecosystems throughout the watershed,” Wingard said.
Amanda Peavey, WRWC education director, said she is thrilled to bring students to the center. She said the WRWC has a lot of activities lined up for the upcoming school year.
“We will be taking students on field trips to the center, where they can learn about the Woonasquatucket River, its habitats, and how to be environmental stewards in their own communities,” she said.
