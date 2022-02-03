LINCOLN – As a winter storm barreled toward New England over the weekend, a different type of storm bubbled up and fizzled out inside the Lincoln Senior Center last Wednesday.
Lincoln High School Building Committee co-Chairman Keith Macksoud started the committee’s Jan. 26 meeting off by responding to recent comments from his fellow committee member Bob Turner.
Macksoud and John Picozzi were appointed co-chairmen before the committee reconvened last November to start planning a physical education center at Lincoln High School.
Turner has been pressing the committee to put the chairmanship to a vote, but his requests have not yet appeared on the committee’s agenda.
Macksoud explained at the start of last week’s meeting that the Building Committee met for several years to oversee the LHS renovation project. This committee is not a new one, he argued, but a reconfiguration of the original one.
Under the guidance of Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto, he said the Town Council unanimously appointed other individuals to fill vacant spots on the original committee. In doing so, Macksoud said, he and Picozzi were appointed to lead the committee as replacements for previous leaders TJ Russo and Julie Zito.
Macksoud said his primary focus has been “building a new Physical Education Center that meets the needs of the students,” while buttoning up the LHS renovation/construction project. “As co-chair my main goal is to be mindful of everyone’s time,” he said, adding that he takes the position seriously.
The solicitor’s official opinion, Macksoud stated, was that a vote by the committee for vice chairman would be in violation of the Town Council resolution that gives the committee its power. If a vote were to take place, he said it would be null and void.
A decision was made not to put the matter to a vote, but when Turner publicly previously raised his concerns before the council, Macksoud decided to discuss it.
“This shouldn’t be a political issue. This shouldn’t be a soapbox issue. In fact, this shouldn’t be an issue at all,” Macksoud said.
Turner argued that every committee should be given the opportunity to vote on a leader. The resolution, he said, was to appoint new members to the committee person for person.
“If you really want to be to the letter, the original committee voted for its co-chairs,” he said. “I’m not making this political. I’m trying to stop this from becoming political. I don’t want people in the community to consider that this was done in the wrong fashion.”
Member Michael Babbitt pointed out the fact that Macksoud, as council president, technically appointed himself as co-chairman.
“In my opinion as a taxpayer, we should be getting the best person or people on this committee to lead us through the project,” he said. “We’re here to represent and protect the taxpayers, not to coddle our own egos. To me, that’s what’s gone wrong here.”
“You’re a prison guard, or counselor,” he started, referencing Picozzi, who works as a programs counselor at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls, “... and you’re an anesthesiologist,” he said to Macksoud, who is chief nurse anesthetist at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass.
“Both with no construction experience. That scares me,” Babbitt said. When Picozzi argued that everyone on the committee is bringing unique talents to the table, Babbitt said they’re building “a school building, not a prison. It takes a certain skill set. You have none.”
When the leadership matter was about to move to a vote, Turner asked for a vote by ballot due to the sensitivity of the issue. Macksoud said no.
“Let’s get something out in the open,” Macksoud said. “If the committee decides to have a vote, we won’t be able to effectuate the vote. In accordance with the solicitor’s opinion it would be null and void.”
He agreed to entertain a motion to conduct the vote via secret ballot.
Finance Director John Ward then pointed out that the meeting agenda only stated they’d be discussing the chairmanship, not voting on it. If they voted, they’d be in violation of the Open Meetings Act, he said.
Turner withdrew his request for a vote, based on the fact that it would be null and void.
Tensions weren’t the only thing escalating. When the committee got around to discussing the physical education center project, one of the major concerns raised was the escalation of construction costs.
The committee is inching closer to hiring an owner’s project manager to help oversee construction of the athletic center. Once a request for proposals is sent out to potential companies, the committee will rank its applicants and select three companies to interview this month.
Bob Turner and Mike Babbitt are completely correct. Attorney DeSisto interprets the Charter the way Keith Macksoud wants it interpreted. John “I received 179 votes” Picozzi and Keith “This is the first I’m hearing of this” Macksoud should not even be on their respective committees, let alone, co-chairs of the Building Committee. They know nothing about construction, just as the previous co-chairs. Move it to a vote.
