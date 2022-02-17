LINCOLN — The Lincoln High School Building Committee is facing a big decision.
The committee, charged with overseeing the construction of a physical education complex at LHS, was set to interview candidates for an owner’s project manager this week. The owner’s project manager, or OPM, would be the committee’s eyes on the ground for the remainder of the athletic center’s design and construction process.
Colliers International, the company hired as OPM for the $60 million LHS renovation that’s now wrapping up, did not apply to be OPM for the physical education center.
Four other companies responded to the request for proposals: Construction Advocacy Professionals, City Point Partners, Downes Construction Co., and Prime Consulting. The first three candidates ranked the highest among committee members, and were invited to come before the committee this Wednesday, Feb. 16, for interviews.
Each candidate would be given an hour, with the first portion set for introductions and a presentation by the company, followed by questions.
Leading up to the interviews, committee member Bruce Ogni was asked to reach out to people who have worked with the three companies on past projects.
Once an OPM is hired, Building Committee co-chairman Keith Macksoud said the company will help Lincoln to put out the call for contractors, and the project will pick up steam.
“Things will start moving a lot quicker,” he said.
In the meantime, the School Department’s deadline to submit its Stage II five-year capital plan to the Rhode Island Department of Education is this week. The plan includes the $8 million physical education center, along with other proposed building improvements for Lincoln’s schools.
