The Lincoln High School engineering class with their teacher Robert Gervais and their F24 race car.
Elisabeth Alves drives the F24 car she and her Lincopln High School engineering class built.
LINCOLN – The F24 car built by Lincoln High School engineering students ranked third at the Greenpower F24 race on May 15.
The students, led by CTE engineering teacher Robert Gervais, raced their car at Ninigret Park Criterium Track in Charlestown. Besides the LHS engineering class, the competition involved six other schools and nine other cars, including one built by a LHS physics class.
“Our team put in a lot of hard work over the past few months and it all paid off,” said Caylin Crohan, a student and engineering class’s PR manager. She told The Breeze the team of 20 had put in over ten hours building the car, and even more time conducting test drives.
Two students from the class were selected to drive the car during the race based on driving skills and size. “We went through test runs at the school parking lot to prepare. I was nervous and excited to drive. Mostly nervous about messing up and crashing but excited to be putting all of our hard work into reality,” said Elisabeth Alves, one of the drivers and the safety team manager.
The Greenpower racetrack was one mile and each race was five laps plus a cool down lap; there were two heats, with each race lasting about 11 minutes. The average speed of an F24 car is about 25 mph and is most comparable to a go-kart. It is low to the ground and small in structure, meaning only the driver can fit in the car.
Crohan said the racing environment felt a little bit chaotic, since it was the first time any LHS students had participated in a Greenpower F24 race. Despite the chaos and some race day nerves, Crohan said everything ran very smoothly, and described her classmates as excited and upbeat.
“Being a part of the first LHS car engineering team was a very special experience and we hope the tradition continues with future classes at the high school. We could not have made it to race day without our amazing teacher, sponsors and each and every team member,” said Crohan.
“Even if a student’s role didn’t require them to work directly on the car, they were still every bit as important to the team… this was a very positive and fun experience.”
