LINCOLN – The Class of 2022 at Lincoln High School is owed a great debt of gratitude, said School Committee Chairman Joseph Goho. It was a class that showed “an unwavering resolve that inspired all of us” as they persevered through the pandemic.
Despite the challenging circumstances of the past two-plus years, this class will be remembered not by a pandemic, but more deservedly, for its individual and collective greatness, said Goho, rising up like never before and fiercely determined to make their senior year the best of times.
“Despite historic obstacles, you not only overcame these challenges, but it is not an exaggeration to say that during it all, you set an example as role models for the rest of us,” he said. “As a class, you made certain that Lincoln High School would not flinch, would not succumb.”
Here are some of this year’s class accomplishments, said Goho during June 3 commencement exercises at the Community College of Rhode Island.
• 192 seniors earned honor roll status.
• 161 seniors were recognized with academic awards and scholarships.
• There were a total of 1,211 college applications running through guidance this year, and students have been accepted to prestigious public and private universities.
• What brings the most pride, he said, is that as a class, more than 83 percent of graduating seniors will be attending college, and three students are entering the military.
• Multiple students have earned prestigious state and national scholarships.
• Five seniors, Jordan Amorim, Gabriella Lemieux, Tyler Ogni, Angela Zhuang, and Shan Zhong, all earned perfect attendance their senior year.
• In sports, 134 seniors participated, 459 varsity letters were awarded, six state team championships and three individual championships were won, there was one class championship, seven division championships, three RIIL Peanut Butter Express Championships, four Team Sportsmanship Awards, 61 all-division selections, 14 all-state selections, and one all-New England selection.
Principal Rob Mezzanotte said these students will always have a bond with those who collectively helped them to this point. He urged them to always maintain human relationships and the happiness, safety and nurture that they bring. Most importantly, he said, students should maintain relationships with those who challenge them or disagree with them and make them less comfortable with where they are. Don’t live in fear of those who disagree, he said, or fear that you might fail, because this is how one grows as a human. Too often, people seek out only those who agree fully with them, he added, instead of being active in dialogue and listening to those who are different from them.
Grace Nadeau gave the Student Council welcome, saying she and her classmates have created memories to last a lifetime (sometimes while doing school in pajamas) and she can’t wait to see what this class accomplishes.
Salutatorian Alakananda Krishnan noted the strange time this class lived through in high school. Krishnan said advice from early in high school to be themselves was at first confusing because being themselves seemed imperfect, but then it became more clear. The journey to self is perpetual, said Krishnan, and all are capable of accomplishing things bigger than themselves.
Valedictorian Lohith Chatragadda, whose sister was valedictorian last year, thanked her family and others who have helped along the way. Chatragadda urged classmates to hold onto a sense of community and to remember that they are not only the main characters in their lives, but the writers and directors as well. Chatragadda said this class will be one where members one day look at classmates and say, “I went to school with them.”
Class President Alexia Noel gave the class reflection, saying she’ll miss even the memories that seemed like minor inconveniences. This class came back stronger than ever, said Noel, persevering and earning distinction along the way.
Town Administrator Phil Gould recalled his own time as an 18-year-old and how he thought he had it all figured out, but he would learn later exactly how much he still had to learn. He urged students to never stop learning as they come up against the challenges of life.
Supt. Larry Filippelli thanked all of the parents, guardians, teachers and administrators who have helped this class reach graduation.
“The community of Lincoln is strong and so is this graduating Class of 2022,” he said. “You made it through school construction, a global pandemic, and many other challenges that could have knocked you down. You’ve been Binax tested, vaxed, boosted and bothered, but none of those things could hold you back from achieving your best in your studies, in athletics, and the performing arts.
“In fact, quite the opposite was true,” he added. “You came back this year stronger than ever and gave us an amazing V show, numerous wins in athletics and academics, and you showed everyone what Lion Pride is all about.”
Filippelli quoted from author Marc Levy.
“If you want to know the value of one month, ask a mother who gave birth to a premature baby.
If you want to know the value of one hour, ask the lovers waiting to meet.
If you want to know the value of one minute, ask the person who just missed the bus.
If you want to know the value of one second, ask the person who just escaped death in a car accident.
And if you want to know the value of one-hundredth of a second, ask the athlete who won a silver medal in the Olympics.”
The passage has been adapted numerous times in many speeches, said Filippelli, but he wants students to use it to think of time as a gift, a limited commodity that must be cherished and used wisely.
Also at the LHS graduation, the LHS Band played the processional and recessional marches, while the LHS Chorus performed “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts.
