LINCOLN– The town of Lincoln is looking to transform Lincoln High School into the first net-zero school in the state by installing solar panels.
Initially, solar panels were only meant to be installed on the new Physical Education Center. After a discussion with RISE, an energy efficiency company, Town Administrator Phil Gould and Town Engineer Leslie Quish are aiming to put solar panels on existing parts of the high school as well. This would result in Rhode Island’s first net-zero school.
Net-zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced (produced by human activity) and the amount removed from the atmosphere. Net-zero is reached when the amount added is no more than the amount taken away.
To achieve net-zero, the solar panels do not need to cover the entirety of the school, only parts of it, and will be placed on top of already existing structures. The exact location of these panels will be determined by structural and design engineers.
If all goes to plan, both the solar paneling on the Physical Education Center and the school itself will be installed by the time the PEC is open – around mid-June.
The upfront cost would be $70,000, which would go to hiring engineers to create drafts of the project. Due to time constraints, the $70,000 would be taken from the high school contingency fund, leaving the fund with $170,000 remaining. The money borrowed from the fund would be put back once the reimbursement is received.
The total cost of this project will be about $800,000, with an estimated $500,000 rate of return, and over the course of 20 years, the town is expected to save around $2 million as a result of this project.
“Although this would increase the cost of the overall solar initiative for upfront costs, it actually translates to a larger savings for the town,” said Gould. “It also brings an added benefit of promoting environmentally friendly energy for the town of Lincoln.”
In a special meeting, the Town Council will vote on the approval of hiring the engineer for $70,000, following the recommendation of the Physical Education Center Committee.
This meeting will take place Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, and representatives from RISE will be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.