LINCOLN — The Lincoln High School PACT is holding a comedy fundraiser this Saturday – the first event the parent/teacher organization has held since the start of the pandemic.
The PACT’s annual Taste of the Blackstone event was canceled in March 2020, and the organization was unable to plan an event last year.
Since the food and beverage tasting requires a lot of moving pieces, the group decided to switch gears for this year’s event, which raises money for the PACT’s scholarship fund for LHS seniors.
They’ve teamed up with Funny4Funds to host a 21-plus comedy event at the Lincoln Senior Center this Saturday, March 26. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The evening will kick off with a hybrid beer and wine tasting by Paul’s Liquors. In addition to the comedy show, which will start around 7 p.m., there will be multiple chances to win prizes via raffles, a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction.
Tickets cost $25, and are still available at www.funny4funds.com/events/lhs-pact-scholarship/828.
The PACT is trying to sell most tickets in advance, but some will be available at the door. Those who cannot attend the event but still wish to help can donate via the link above.
Brenda Cunningham, a PACT board member, said Saturday is the group’s attempt to “come back to normal a little” after years of cancellations.
“We also have the opportunity to do something new this year,” she said. “There’s definitely a lot of excitement. People want to get back out.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward the PACT’s scholarship fund, which awards LHS students with more than $1,000 in college scholarships annually.
“The number of scholarships we can give out changes based on the success of our fundraising efforts, so there’s a direct correlation between the success of this event and our ability to award scholarships to seniors,” she said.
For more information, contact lhspactri@gmail.com.
