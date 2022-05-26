LINCOLN – A brand new program supporting existing and future minority-owned business – the first of its kind in Rhode Island – officially launched at Lincoln High School this week.
The minority business enterprise incubator is a joint program of the School Building Authority, Rhode Island Department of Education and the Rhode Island Department of Administration’s Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
It started over zeppoles, Lincoln Superintendent Larry Filippelli said during a ceremony at LHS on Thursday.
Tomás Ávila, associate director of the Department of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, met with Lincoln School Committee member Mario Carreño, who works for the School Building Authority. As they shared zeppoles, Ávila shared his vision.
He called the meeting a “new beginning.”
Ávila knew there was state money available to support minority business enterprises, or MBEs.
The Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education voted to approve $550 million in new school construction projects statewide last week, including Lincoln’s Physical Education Center, new library media centers and educational enhancements at four elementary schools.
A minimum of 10 percent, or $55 million, is to be used to contract with local MBEs. Lincoln recently updated its procurement policy to strive for 15 percent MBE participation.
Ávila knew the state money would provide a great opportunity for minority business owners, but wondered where he’d find the people to fill the available positions.
“I came to the conclusion that I wasn’t going to resolve the problem with what’s available now,” he said. “We needed to start developing for the future, in the present.”
He had the idea to team up with local school departments to support the development of additional MBEs. Ávila met with Filippeli, who was immediately on board. Their meeting has resulted in the state’s first MBE incubator program, which will be piloted at LHS.
The basic goal is to help young entrepreneurs secure a free MBE certification, opening up more opportunities for their future.
“Why should you care?” Ana Pimental from the Department of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion asked LHS students on Thursday. “The SBA has approved more than $2 billion in school construction projects. There’s a lot of money available.”
Beyond construction, she said the state contracts with a variety of industry partners on a daily basis. Students were encouraged to think about their current interests, including participation in Career and Technical Education classes, and reflect on how they might launch their own business.
She said her office will be there to help by connecting students with industry partners; helping to set up internships, apprenticeships and other opportunities for on-the-job experience and networking.
“The MBE incubator is your base to figure out where you want to go and what you want to be,” she told students.
Lieutenant Governor Sabina Mattos congratulated Lincoln leaders for having the wisdom to plan ahead, agreeing that there’s “a lot of funding for this coming into the state of Rhode Island.”
With that, will come a wave of new job opportunities in construction, architecture, renewable energy and other trades.
“You made a really smart decision” to launch the MBE incubator at this time, she said, telling students she’s excited to visit their businesses when they set up shop.
Tammy Vargas Warner, Assistant Commissioner of Post-secondary Academic and Student Affairs, said the state’s goal is to ensure students are ready for both career and college – not either or. They’re aiming for 70 percent of the state to have a post-secondary credential by 2025.
It’s a lofty goal, but Warner said they’re hoping to make post-secondary certifications more attainable and affordable for all Rhode Islanders. She pointed to the Rhode Island Promise and PrepareRI programs as a great place to start.
Deputy Commissioner for Instructional Programs Lisa Odom-Villella said the state recognizes that college is not a “one-size fits all” plan for all students when they leave high school.
“The MBE incubator program will provide other opportunities to succeed post-high school,” she said.
Supt. Filippelli agreed that the program is all about “access and opportunity.”
Town Administrator Phil Gould said the pandemic changed the way Lincoln and surrounding communities do business. As people shift to remote work, the town is seeking innovative solutions to filling vacant office space.
“There will be a lot of opportunities for innovation in the future,” he said, encouraging students to take their business ideas and run with them.
