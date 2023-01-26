LINCOLN – As Lincoln residents see construction of the LHS Physical Education Center rapidly progressing, a common inquiry among community members has been about whether it will be open at all to the public.
According to Keith Macksoud, Town Council president and co-chairperson of the High School Renovation Committee, the answer is both yes and no.
Lincoln residents will be able to gain access to and use the facilities through Parks and Recreation Department programs, or through town athletics such as Lincoln Little League.
The Physical education center will not be open to the community for general “gym” use or for the renting of private events.
“It’s a school facility, so for security and scheduling reasons, we can’t have it be open access,” said Macksoud.
In response to the Breeze article last week about the color choices for the gym, one reader questioned if the facility will be the new venue for LHS graduations. For the last several years, LHS has held their graduation ceremony at CCRI’s Lincoln campus.
Despite the Physical Education Center being on track to open in time for graduation, commencement will not be held there.
“I don’t think it will be possible to hold graduation at the new Physical Education Center because the design as it currently stands does not include nearly enough capacity or seating as required for a high school graduation,” said School Committee Chairperson Joseph Goho.
For the foreseeable future, “graduation will continue at CCRI, or any other venue with a large capacity and seating.” he added.
